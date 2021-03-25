Apex Legends dev teases "day and night" fix for Loba in Season 9 - Dexerto

Respawn have been looking for a way of fixing Loba and her bracelet in Apex Legends, and one developer shared his excitement for the “day and night” progress that should be coming in Season 9.

While every character in Apex Legends can give you the tools to be the Champion, Loba players have been suffering with the current state of her tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Friend.

Though her passive and Black Market Boutique can help her and her team, it’s been a struggle since her tactical is basically useless.

For a lot of people, it’s been disheartening development after the next, but at last, Lead Game Designer at Respawn Daniel Z. Klein gave the community a light at the end of the tunnel for Loba’s fixes.

“Loba’s getting a lot of love for her tactical hopefully in Season 9, Klein said. “We’re talking both bug fixes and QoL changes.”

The dev said he didn’t want to “overpromise” on anything, and acknowledged that the errant bug or other reason could prevent them from meeting that target release.

Read more: Apex Legends buffs and nerfs coming in Season 9 confirmed so far

But in the dev build of the game, Loba is starting to come together, according to Klein’s playtesting that’s been showing a lot of promise.

“I’ve been playing the most recent version in playtests and I’m also somewhat of a Loba main on live, and the difference is day and night,” he said.

At this point in Loba’s build, “day and night” changes are something Apex players are looking forward to.

“After 10 hours or so of playing the new version I’ve seen the tactical fail maybe once where it shouldn’t have,” Klein said, instilling hope in players given her Season 8 failures.

We already knew that Respawn were targeting Loba improvements, and fast, but it’s encouraging to know one of Apex Legends’ more popular characters could be fun to play again soon.