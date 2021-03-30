Apex Legends players find secret Wattson nerf that must be a mistake - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have become increasingly frustrated by a bug with Wattson’s ultimate that doesn’t counter Horizon at all, making the already powerful legend even more OP than usual.

Horizon was added to Apex Legends as a part of Season 7, using her astrophysicist skills to shake things up in matches on both Olympus and Worlds Edge.

Since her introduction, Horizon has become perhaps the strongest legend in the game, even more so than Caustic or Wraith. However, players have been growing increasingly frustrated with her.

Some pros and streamers believe she is out and out bad for the battle royale and needs some drastic changes. However, a new bug is making her even stronger than usual when coming up against Wattson.

Wattson’s Interception Pylon ultimate counters many abilities and items in Apex, and should gobble up both Horizon’s Black Hole ultimate and her Gravity Lift when they’re used nearby.

However, recently, some players have noted that it isn’t quite working that way, giving the Scottish astrophysicist an even bigger helping hand.