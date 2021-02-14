All leaked Apex Legends hop-ups & attachments

Apex Legends currently has a small pool of hop-ups for select weapons, but others have been identified through game files, and never released. Here are all the uncovered hop-ups and if they’ll be releasing any time soon.

As Respawn Entertainment have added new content to Apex Legends in the form of legends, weapons, skins, attachments, and skins, dataminers and leakers have gotten their hands on details about unreleased items.

For the most part, these have been hop-ups. Even though the current loot pool only contains a handful of these attachments, fans are always looking out for more and hoping that their favorite weapon is handed a hop-up.

With Season 8 underway, more of these have been leaked. So, we’ll get into a full list of them, what they might do, and if they might still be coming to the Apex Games.

Armorsmith

The most recent hop-up leak has come in the form of the Armorsmith, which leakers found in the game’s files following Season 8’s first hotfix.

According to leaks, it bears a resemblance to the once-popular Disruptor Rounds hop-up as it would go on the RE-45 and Alternator weapons. Though, instead of dealing additional damage, it would help you boost your shield at a faster rate than normal.

Compared to some of the other leaked attachments we’ve seen, it’s possible that this one is released at some point in the future, and perhaps as early as Season 9.

Heatsink

Aside from the Armorsmith, Season 8 has also brought leaks about a hop-up known as Heatsink. First leaked back in Season 6, more voicelines have been added for Horizon and Fuse in season 7 and 8 respectively. There is not much to go on about the hop-up, aside from these voice lines from the current roster of Apex characters.

What is interesting, however, is that the name has popped up in multiple fan concepts before, each suggesting it could help the L-Star and Charge Rifle.

Incendiary Rounds

Throwing it all the way back to 2019, the Incendiary Rounds leak is a bit less cryptic than others. As the name suggests, it’d just be bullets that deal fire damage when used.

Given that Fuse is now in Apex, and his kit revolves around fire, it could have been a perfect addition for the Aussie-voiced legend. Though, since it’s been a while since the attachment was leaked, and we’ve heard nothing since, it could have been scrapped by Respawn.

Sentinel hop-up & gold sniper stock

A similar cryptic hop-up leak has also surfaced about sniper rifles. Previously, leaks suggested that snipers would be getting a golden sniper stock, similarly to the autoloader magazine that’s now available, but that hasn’t happened.

In Season 8, there’s a hop-up spot on the Sentinel, sparking further rumors. Though, Respawn have said it’s just a visual bug, so make of that what you wil..

Currently, only the Longbow sniper can use a hop-up in Apex – the Skullpiercer Rifling – but maybe more will be coming in the future. Sniper users certainly hope so.

As Apex continues to expand and move into new seasons, more hop-ups will likely be uncovered, but it could be cases where the devs are just testing ideas rather than adding them.

We’ll continue to update this post with any more hop-ups and attachments that are leaked.