Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends ‘Warlord’ Collection event leaked: Skins, Heirloom, Caustic Town Takeover

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:36

by Connor Bennett
Bangalore in war paint in apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

A fresh round of Apex Legends leaks has revealed details about the upcoming ‘Warlord’ collection event that should see Bangalore given her heirloom. Here’s what you need to know. 

Apex Legends Season 8 has introduced Fuse, an obliterated version of Kings Canyon, a new weapon in the 30-30 Repeater, as well as a whole host changes to the battle royale’s existing characters.

It’s also given Respawn, and their fans, a chance to celebrate the game’s second anniversary, for which the devs released another anniversary collection event.

The event, which has brought new skins and cosmetics to the table, has been a hit with players but it looks like there is another one right around the corner too.

Respawn/EA
These Apex Legends event bring new skins for characters and weapons.

Apex Legends Warlord event start date

According to a host of new leaks, which have confirmed a Caustic Town Takeover, as well as the release of Bangalore’s heirloom, this event has been given the codename Warlord. That likely won’t be the name of the event once it goes live, but it shouldn’t be too far off either. 

The leaks have suggested that there won’t be much waiting around once the Anniversary Collection Event ends either, with the event apparently scheduled for ‘Early March.’

There is no exact start date mentioned in any of the leaks, but the final teaser is scheduled to drop on March 1, so it won’t be long after that. We’ll just have to wait for Respawn.

Apex Legends Warlord event skins & loot tick

As for who looks to be getting skins and cosmetics, we’ve already mentioned the Bangalore heirloom should be coming in this event, but the leaks have pointed to a good amount of new skins too.

These apparently include legendary skins for Caustic, Crypto, Loba, Gibraltar, Revenant, Rampart, and Wattson. As well as epic skins for Caustic, Octane, Watton, and a host of weapons.

Leaks have also revealed a special event-themed Loot Tick, which is black, red, gold, and has yellow stripes down one side. 

There should also be event-specific challenges, an event prize track with cosmetics, and possibly a new limited-time mode as well.

As we get closer to March, we should see more details revealed by leakers and Respawn themselves, so, we’ll keep this post updated as and when they become available.

Apex Legends

How to master the R-99 in Apex Legends: Tips, damage stats & more

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:03

by Connor Bennett
R-99 tips
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends players know that having an R-99 SMG at their side is key to grabbing a victory. Though, there are a few tips that you can use in battle to really master this rapid weapon.

The R-99 SMG is one of the top tier weapons to use in Apex Legends, so picking one up is a great way to give yourself a chance of becoming the Apex Champion.

However, the rapid sub-machine gun is a weapon that can also be pretty tricky to handle. Its recoil is one of the most difficult to control in-game and to do the full 198 damage, you will have to land 90% of the shots from one round of ammo – which can be difficult in the late game.

To help you unleash the R-99’s full potential, you’ll need to get to grips with its hyper-aggressive playstyle. 

For more Apex Legends Season 8 tips and tricks check out our guides below:
30-30 Repeater guide | All legend buffs and nerfs | All weapon buffs and nerfs | Fuse guide | What is in the Season 8 battle pass? | Season 8 Patch notes | How to open explosive holds | Spitfire guide | R99 guide | Mastiff guide | When is Apex for Switch out?

Apex Legends R-99 damage stats

r-99
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 continues to be a popular pick for close-quarters play.

As noted, the R-99 can deal some serious damage if you get up close and personal with an enemy player. If you’ve managed to master the recoil, you’ll shred through an enemy’s health in no time. 

If you’re lucky enough to get a weapon in the early part of the game, where enemies don’t have a ton of armor on, it’ll take between six and eight clean shots to deal 100 damage to an unarmored opponent. The full damage breakdown for the Volt can be found below.

Damage
Head17 (1.5x)
Body11
Legs9
Body DPS198

R-99 Mag attachments

This lightning-fast SMG can spew out hundreds of Light Rounds with very little downtime, provided you have the ammo. To avoid having to constantly reload mid firefight, you’ll want to prioritize upgrading the R-99’s Mag.

Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.

  • Stock: 20
  • White Mag: 22
  • Blue Mag: 24
  • Purple/Gold: 27

R-99 optic attachments

Apex Legends r99 skin
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99 is incredibly deadly when kitted out with the Digital Threat optic.

Here are the optics that can be equipped to the R-99:

  • 1x Holo
  • 1x HCOG “Classic”
  • 2x HCOG “Bruiser”
  • 1x-2x Variable Holo
  • 1x Digital Threat

Load up on attachments and use optics

R-99
Respawn Entertainment
The R-99’s recoil becomes a lot more easier to handle with a Barrel Stabilizer.

Now, if you’re dedicated to getting better at Apex, mastering the R-99’s recoil can take some time in the Firing Range. However, if the luck is on your side, you’re better off loading up on attachments – specifically the Barrel Stabilizer, Extended Light Mag, and a sight of your choice.

Unlike some other weapons, you aren’t slowed down when you aim down sight. In fact, when you aim down sight with the R-99, you’re still pretty quick across the ground. This means that you ADS without becoming a sitting duck. 

Don’t ever use the R-99 at long range

30-30 repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater is a good choice for ranged engagements.

Kill hungry Apex players will take shots with weapons even when they aren’t supposed to. You may deal a tiny touch of damage to an enemy, but you’re likely to never get a kill as enemies will simply dash away. 

The R-99 only has a one times headshot multiplier from 39 meters and beyond. This means you’re better off either using your secondary weapon at range or trying to get closer to your foe. 

R-99 recoil pattern

You can see the recoil pattern for the R-99 above. After shaking from side-to-side for the first 5-6 shots, it goes flying up and slightly to the right. To mitigate this, simply pull down and veer slightly left.

Once you’ve mastered this recoil pattern, you’ll be even more accurate in close-quarter fights. You can see recoil patterns for all the weapons here.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the R-99. If you follow these R-99 tips & tricks, you’ll be able to secure more SMG kills in no time. Make sure you follow @TitanfallBlog for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.