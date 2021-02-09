Apex Legends leaker finds unreleased “Armorsmith” hop-up to boost shield

A brand-new hop-up attachment for the Alternator and RE-45 that help boost shields looks to be coming soon, according to a new leak from Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal.
While Warzone and PUBG give players the chance to customize their weapon in a number of different ways, Apex Legends does things a little differently.
Every gun can take a sight, but other attachments like barrels, extended magazines, and chokes are restricted to certain weapons. That’s the same for hop-ups as well.
These attachments change the way certain guns fire, helping them fire off more accurate shots and do more damage. As Respawn have added new seasons, new hop-ups have been introduced, and it looks like they’ve got plans for another.
The RE-45 and Alternator were previously able to use Disruptor Rounds.
Reputable Apex Legends leaker and dataminer Shrugtal tweeted that a hop-up with the name Armorsmith was added in the latest patch from Respawn, and looked to be for the Alternator and RE-45.
Some fans immediately assumed that the hop-up would work in a similar way to the Disruptor Rounds hop-up, which helped deal more damage to enemies with shields on, and could be attached to both the Alternator and RE-45. Though, the hop-up was removed in Season 3.
Instead, the leaker clarified what it seems like the hop-up would do. “I don’t think this will increase the damage the gun does, just the amount it contributes to leveling up your shield,” he tweeted.
Right it seems like I have to be clearer because everyone is immediately thinking of Disruptor rounds.
That type of hop-up, that helps level your armor quickly, would certainly make the two guns worth using even more than they are.
There’s no telling if the hop-up will be released later this season or if it’s just being tested for now, but it’s not the first new hop-up we’ve heard about since Season 8 got underway.
Players noticed that the Sentinel had a hop-up slot in some images and another damage type attachment has been rumored. Though, it remains to be seen if its real or just a glitch. We’ll just have to wait and see on both attachments.
The Alternator buff has made this SMG a true terror in the early-game, and mastering it could net you plenty of kills.
As of February 2021, following the Season 8 update, the Alternator received a buff to its damage. While this damage increase may be small, it has helped give it a little more urgency in early-game firefights. Combine this with the gun’s accurate hipfire, low recoil, decent damage, and you have a zippy SMG that can get the job done.
Apex Legends’ Alternator may not replace that of the R-99 and Volt SMGs, but it is still a gun you’ll need to master. This is particularly true if you wish to survive the mad looting dash upon landing.
Apex Legends Alternator damage stats
Just like every gun in Apex Legends, it’s always important to know what kind of damage your gun is capable of dishing out. While the Alternator may not share the high kill potential of the R-99 and Volt, it can still give you the edge needed to sway early-game firefights in your favor.
Its hipfire and low recoil pattern give this pint-sized SMG a few options when it comes to taking down your foe. While the Alternator is best suited for close-quarter battles, the low recoil does make hitting mid-range target possible.
The full damage breakdown for the Alternator can be found below.
Damage
Head
24 (1.5x)
Body
16
Legs
13
Body DPS
160
Alternator Mag attachments
The Alternator’s methodical fire does make it this gun easier to control.
The Alternator shares a similar ammo capacity to that of the R-99 and Volt. The only caveat here is that the Alternator does have a much slower rate of fire, sitting at a methodical 600 RPM. However, you’ll still need to grab a decent Mag attachment if you wish to fill your opponent with lead.
Below you can see the number of rounds each mag rarity will give you.
Stock: 19
White Mag: 22
Blue Mag: 25
Purple/Gold: 27
Alternator optic attachments
The Alternator has one of the clean default sights in the game.
1x Holo
1x HCOG “Classic”
2x HCOG “Bruiser”
1x-2x Variable Holo
1x Digital Threat
Hipfire as much as possible
The Alternator boasts some incredibly accurate hipfire.
This point can be applied to every SMG in Apex Legends, but this particularly true for the Alternator. The Alternator has incredibly accurate hipfire and its reticle is very clean, which makes hitting targets incredibly easy. Because you’ll be using the Alternator in close-quarter fights, there is often very little reason to ADS.
After all, aiming down sights can often take the precious seconds you need to quickly take down a target.
Pair the Alternator with a mid to long-range weapon
The buffed Spitfire is a good primary option.
While the Alternator’s minimal recoil pattern does enable players to hit their foes at range, it’s often best to take a heavier hitting gun. As a result, it’s often best to pair it with mid to long-range weapons like the Spitfire, R-301 Carbine, or 30-30 Repeater.
All of these guns will enable you to pepper enemy squads safely from afar, which can then open up opportunities for you to aggressively push their location. The Alternator is also pretty bad at shredding through armor, so once you melted through your enemy’s shields, simply switch to the Alternator to finish them off.
So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Alternator. If you follow these Alternator tips & tricks, you'll be able to secure more early-game kills.