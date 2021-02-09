Apex Legends leaker finds unreleased “Armorsmith” hop-up to boost shield

A brand-new hop-up attachment for the Alternator and RE-45 that help boost shields looks to be coming soon, according to a new leak from Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal.

While Warzone and PUBG give players the chance to customize their weapon in a number of different ways, Apex Legends does things a little differently.

Every gun can take a sight, but other attachments like barrels, extended magazines, and chokes are restricted to certain weapons. That’s the same for hop-ups as well.

These attachments change the way certain guns fire, helping them fire off more accurate shots and do more damage. As Respawn have added new seasons, new hop-ups have been introduced, and it looks like they’ve got plans for another.

Reputable Apex Legends leaker and dataminer Shrugtal tweeted that a hop-up with the name Armorsmith was added in the latest patch from Respawn, and looked to be for the Alternator and RE-45.

Some fans immediately assumed that the hop-up would work in a similar way to the Disruptor Rounds hop-up, which helped deal more damage to enemies with shields on, and could be attached to both the Alternator and RE-45. Though, the hop-up was removed in Season 3.

Instead, the leaker clarified what it seems like the hop-up would do. “I don’t think this will increase the damage the gun does, just the amount it contributes to leveling up your shield,” he tweeted.

Right it seems like I have to be clearer because everyone is immediately thinking of Disruptor rounds. I don't think this will increase the damage the gun does, just the amount it contributes to leveling up your shield. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) February 5, 2021

That type of hop-up, that helps level your armor quickly, would certainly make the two guns worth using even more than they are.

There’s no telling if the hop-up will be released later this season or if it’s just being tested for now, but it’s not the first new hop-up we’ve heard about since Season 8 got underway.