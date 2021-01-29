Logo
Apex Legends Season 8 to bring back Anvil Receiver and add new Hop-Up

Published: 29/Jan/2021 11:02

by David Purcell
Apex Legends Season 8 hop ups
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment appears to have a couple of aces up their sleeve for Apex Legends Season 8, as new Legend Fuse and the 30-30 Repeater weapon will be added alongside two Hop-Up items. The Anvil Receiver, and one we’ve not seen before. 

The meta in Apex Legends is likely to be given a shakeup, even if just slightly, for the next major update in the game.

No weapon was added in Season 7, with the majority of the community happy with the balance of gameplay, and clearly, the developers agreed on that occasion.

This time, though, things will be different. A new hard-hitting rifle is being added to shuffle the pack, and now it appears a couple of Hop-Ups will be made available – with the return of the Anvil Receiver.

30-30 repeater and battle pass
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool on February 2, but it appears it won’t be the sole addition.

Apex Legends Season 8 set to bring back Anvil Receiver

Removed in Season 5, the Anvil Receiver was replaced in-game by the Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-up.

In an EA Game Changers video posted to YouTube on January 28, content creator Dazs reveals some tips for how to handle the weapon. In one instance, however, players realized that in the bottom right corner of the HUD, the Anvil Receiver option appeared on the Flatline.

Now, this is obviously a huge hint that it’s about to be included in the Season 8 patch notes. 

Anvil receiver is BACK!! from apexlegends

For those who can’t remember exactly which guns worked with the former, players could previously attach the Receiver to the R-301 and Flatline. Should it return, we see no reason why those would change.

The general use of this Hop-Up is to decrease the rate of fire, use two ammo per shot in single fire mode, but also almost doubling semi-auto damage.

Reacting to the news of its potential return in Apex Legends Season 8, one fan said: “It is decided, I’m gonna use Flatline the whole of next season,” while another posted: “Imagine if they brought back disruptor rounds…”

New Hop-Up discovered

Not only that, but in the same video it appears that the Sentinel also has a new Hop-Up slot.

Apex Legends Season 8 new hop up
Respawn Entertainment
A new Hop-Up for the Sentinel appears to be in the works.

No details have been released on what this will be, as of the time of writing, but is yet another sign that the loot pool is going to experience some substantial changes in the next season.

The Anvil Reciever was a fairly popular item in the past, and based on the comments in the Reddit thread, people are delighted to hear it may be coming back sooner rather than later.

Apex Legends Season 8 makes major Ranked play changes

Published: 28/Jan/2021 16:35

by Calum Patterson
Apex Season 8 ranked badges
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have outlined some major changes and improvements to Ranked play in Season 8, which include increasing the Predator Rank to 750 players, and bringing Skydive trails back.

The developers say that in Season 7, Ranked play had a higher player count and more playtime than in previous seasons, a positive indicator of growth for the more competitive side to Apex Legends.

But, there is still a lot of feedback to be taken on board by the devs, who said as far back as Season 6 that they had lots of changes planned for the system.

Those changes took some time to implement though, and didn’t come in Season 7 either. Now, in time for Season 8 starting on February 2, Respawn have unveiled their all-new ranked system.

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus
Respawn Entertainment
World’s Edge will not be used in Ranked play in Season 8.

First, Respawn shared the results of Season 7 Ranked, with Season 6 break down given in brackets.

  • 16.35% Bronze (17.76%)
  • 23.86% Silver (26.23%)
  • 32.09% Gold (36.25%)
  • 23.13% Platinum (17.75%)
  • 4.37% Diamond (1.89%)
  • 0.20% Master & Apex Predator (0.12%)

Apex Legends Season 8 Ranked play changes

Respawn say they have two main goals with the changes to Ranked in Season 8 and beyond. The first is to “Create a healthier top end in Diamond+”, and the second to improve match quality, which includes filling most, if not all, of the players in your lobby with players of the same rank.

  • Earn placement RP earlier in a match
    • RP rewards begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match.
  • Kill/Assist count has been raised to 6
    • Earn RP for more of your kills and assists in a given match.
    • This is a slight nudge to give really good players a slightly faster trip back to their competitive rank, while giving our top tier players more ways to pull ahead of the pack in the Predator ranks.
  • Assist Threshold Increased to 10 seconds
    • Earn assists for up to 10 seconds (up from 7.5 seconds) after dealing damage to a target that is killed by someone else.
  • Predator has been increased to the top 750 players
    • Allowing more players to enter predator should improve queue times while remaining an exclusive tier for the highest levels of play.
  • Matchmaking Tightening
    • Players below Diamond will matchmake much more often within their own Ranks.
  • Skydive Trails return
    • In Season 8, Diamond Skydive Trails will be making a return as a ranked reward.

Season 8 Ranked play splits

The first split of Season 8 will take place on the new-look Kings Canyon, and will run until March 23.

It will then be replaced by Olympus for the second split, while World’s Edge will not feature in Ranked play this season.

Obliterated Kings Canyon Mayhem
Respawn Entertainment
Fans will experience a destroyed version of the iconic first map of Apex.

Season 7 Ranked rewards

And for those of you who grinded Ranked mode in Season 7, here’s what you can expect to pick up as rewards, depending on your rank.

Update: Respawn have said that they made a mistake, and that Diamond Skydive trails will only be available as Season 8 rewards – so next season, rather than Season 7. They have updated the image of the rewards, removing Diamond trails for Season 7:

Ranked rewards in Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
All the rewards for Season 7 – Respawn have removed the dive trails.

Apex Legends Season 8 starts on February 2, on PS4/5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC on Origin and Steam.

We’re also expecting the Nintendo Switch version to release in time for Season 8.