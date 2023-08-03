Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead live-action cast & characters

Netflix is all set to release the live-action movie of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – so here’s a list of its cast and characters.

The popular manga series written by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata has been adapted into a new live-action film by Netflix. Yusuke Ishida is directing the film based on Tatsuro Mishima’s screenplay. Akira Morii, who works with ROBOT and Plus One Entertainment, is the producer.

Ren’s cover of “HoriZOM” serves as the theme song. The series is popular for its satirical and comedic take on the zombie apocalypse genre. The manga first appeared in 2018 and is still running.

The anime adaptation of the series launched this summer and mainly received positive reviews. Fans have high hopes for the upcoming Netflix live-action rendition of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Here’s the main cast and characters for the live-action movie.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast and characters of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead:

Eiji Akaso – Akira Tendo

Mai Shiraishi – Shizuka Mikazuki

Shuntaro Yanagi – Kenichiro Ryuzaki

Kazuki Kitamura – Gonzo Kosugi

Additionally, Yui Ichikawa, Mayo Kawasaki, Akari Hayami, Miwako Kakei, Kurumi Nakata, Doronz Ishimoto, Mukau Nakamura, Shota Taniguchi, and Kenta Satoi will also appear. The movie was released on 3 August 2023.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead plot – What is it about?

Netflix

The story centers on Akira Tendo, a cynical office worker who works endless overtime and endures incessant harassment at an unethical employer. One day, Akira awakens for his morning commute only to discover that zombies have overrun his village.

Surprisingly, he feels giddy with anticipation over no longer having to go to work instead of panic or fear. He then decides to live life to the fullest by checking everything off his bucket list before turning into a zombie.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

