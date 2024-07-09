Solo Leveling Season 2 is already changing Sung Jinwoo for the better, according to fans

The new trailer of Solo Leveling Season 2 has taken the internet by storm, and fans are delighted with a small change the anime made in Sung Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming anime out there. After the acclaimed first season, Sung Jinwoo is coming back with more frightening monsters and exciting power-ups.

At the end of Season 1, Jinwoo unlocked his ability as a Monarch of Shadows, ruling over a shadow army made of his fallen foes. In Season 2, he’s going to be stronger than ever, fighting more powerful enemies and increasing his army.

But that’s not all that’ll be different in Jinwoo. He’ll also be more calm and collected in battles, and less prone to show his emotions. At least, that’s how things are in the Solo Leveling manhwa.

However, the anime show is taking a different approach in this regard. In the trailer, when battling monsters, Jinwoo is agitated and even desperate in some frames, contrary to his cool persona in the manhwa.

This has made some fans displeased as they were hoping for a completely loyal adaptation of the source material. However, many are lauding this change in the anime, citing how it makes Jinwoo’s transformation more believable.

“Actually, I kinda like that he got more expression in the anime,” said one user on Reddit. Another agreed, comparing the manhwa and the anime, “YES THIS IS WAY BETTER. It’s way more interesting than his face and body posture always being the same.”

“It’s better. In this way, we can see the development (or change) of the character more clearly. Battles will also feel more natural. But I think he still will be cool and calm most of the time,” commented a third.

“Maybe they wanna go a bit more gradual because he is just now realizing how strong he is,” added a fourth.

Solo Leveling Season 2 is already proving to be a huge deal as the trailer has amassed more than 3 million views in only three days since the reveal at Anime Expo 2024.

