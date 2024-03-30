Solo Leveling: What does “Arise” mean?

Solo Leveling Episode 12 ends with Sung Jin-Woo’s iconic “Arise” scene – so here’s what it really means.

As the most popular anime of Winter 2024, Solo Leveling has been an incredible blend of intense fight scenes and shocking plot twists. Although it has been an exciting journey so far, Season 1 has now ended.

The highly-anticipated Sung Jinwoo vs Igris fight sure is thrilling, but it’s not the end of the quest yet. Just after Jinwoo defeats Igris, he notices a mage controlling several knights who all continue to attack him. Although the battle is exhausting, he emerges victorious in the end.

Episode 12 wraps up the Job Change Arc as Jinwoo gets the title ‘Monarch of Shadows.’ As Solo Leveling Episode 12 ends, Jinwoo says “Arise” to the defeated knights.

What is Arise in Solo Leveling?

Arise is a command that Sung Jinwoo uses in Solo Leveling to transform the dead into one of his shadows.

After the Job Change Quest, the system assigns him to the “Necromancer” Class, granting him the power to create an army of the dead. Naturally, he is surprised by the result. Ever since the system chose him, he’s been training relentlessly to improve his strength and agility. Not to mention, his health and overall abilities have also significantly improved.

Jin-Woo believes that he will likely be chosen as a Fighter or as an Assassin. He also suspects he could be given a Tank Class. However, his hopes are crushed when he’s offered to become a Necromancer. He also realizes that the mage he just defeated has similar abilities. At first, he declines it, but the system reveals it’s a hidden class.

After careful consideration, he accepts the job and is quickly promoted from Necromancer to the “Monarch of Shadows.” After gaining his new powers, Jin-Woo turns all the knights in the room, including Igris, into shadows. He uses the command “Arise” to trigger this and they all become powerful puppets.

After turning them into shadows, Jin-Woo now has the ability to control them and give them commands. “Arise” is one of Jin-Woo’s most famous and iconic powers in Solo Leveling. However, it doesn’t always work. For example, if he tries to control someone who’s stronger than him, the command is useless.

