Anime Expo 2024: All the most exciting announcements from the event

Anime lovers, brace yourselves because Anime Expo 2024 is finally here. That means there are a lot of exciting announcements coming!

Anime Expo is all about celebrating Japanese pop culture, particularly anime. Held in Los Angeles, California, the convention will have several big names from the anime industry present, including producers, directors, voice actors, and manga artists.

With so many amazing upcoming anime ahead, there’ll be plenty of announcements to look forward to. Popular anime shows like Bleach TYBW, Solo Leveling, My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko Season 2, and Demon Slayer will have panels at the convention.

The expo is from July 4-7, with each day bringing news from our favorite anime. There’ll also be premieres of some first episodes. We have an exciting time ahead, so stay tuned as we add the major announcements below.

Witch Hat Atelier is coming to Crunchyroll

The long-anticipated anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier finally received a release window at Anime Expo 2024. The project will be produced by Bugs Films under the direction of Ayumu Watanabe and will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2025.

Written and illustrated by Kamome Shirahama, Witch Hat Atelier is an award-winning fantasy manga. The series is known for its meticulous world-building and a heartwarming story. Its newly revealed trailer already has fans hoping for an amazing anime adaptation like Frieran.

Trigun Stampede final phase announced

Crunchyroll

The final phase of Trigun Stampede has an official name now: Trigun Stargaze. The anime sequel doesn’t have a release window yet and is announced to come to Crunchyroll soon. Given the time frame, it may be released sometime in late 2025 or next year.

Fans of classical anime have been waiting for this for some time. Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved sci-fi adventure manga received a reboot in 2023 after a very popular and successful 1998 anime series. And now, the story will be complete with Trigun Stargaze.

These are the major announcements we’ve received so far from Anime Expo 2024. There’ll be more as the convention continues, and we’ll keep updating our article along the way. So, stick with us.

