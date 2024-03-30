5 most epic moments from the Solo Leveling anime so far

As a popular dark fantasy anime, Solo Leveling has several epic moments where the protagonist rises up against the odds.

As the most popular anime of Winter 2024, Solo Leveling has been an incredible blend of intense fight scenes and shocking plot twists. Although Season 1 has just ended, the story is far from over.

Jinwoo is just getting started, and he will continue to level up. Crunchyroll has already announced Solo Leveling Season 2, which will continue his epic journey.

Throughout the 12 episodes, the anime show featured countless incredible moments. So, here’s a look at the five best Solo Leveling moments so far.

5. Sung Jinwoo vs Lizards (Episode 6)

Crunchyroll

Jinwoo has been hiding his skills ever since his reawakening. This is why several hunters underestimate him and try to take advantage. The term “Lizards” is used for those hunters who kill their weaker team members just to have a bigger share of the loot.

The term originates from a lizard’s tendency to cut off its own tail and run off. One of the most unexpected moments in Solo Leveling is when Jinwoo effortlessly kills eight party members, who are all technically of higher rank than him. Although he had no choice since the system commanded him to do so, Jinwoo still pulled off such an impossible feat moments after defeating the dungeon boss.

4. Sung Jinwoo vs Cerberus (Episode 7)

Crunchyroll

Jinwoo comes a long way in a mere seven episodes since he’s already able to defeat a Cerberus. It’s an A-rank magic beast that serves as the gatekeeper of the Demon Castle. The episode mostly focuses on the extended fight. Defeating the monster is by no means an easy task as Jinwoo has to use literally every skill at his disposal.

He even lets the Cerberus bite him just to get in close range and stab the monster near his eye multiple times, which leads to his death. The Cerberus’ end is different in the manhwa, where Jinwoo stabs the beast’s neck.

3. Sung Jin-Woo vs Kang Taeshik (Episode 9)

Crunchyroll

One of the most bone-chilling moments in Solo Leveling is Jinwoo’s fight with Kang Taeshik. Jinwoo defeats a B-rank Assassin Class hunter. After his horrible secret comes to light, Kang Taeshik plans to kill all the hunters inside the dungeon. The only one capable of stopping him is Jinwoo.

Taeshik likes to play dirty. Pairing his insane tactics with his exceptional skill, it doesn’t take long for him to make Jinwoo go on the defensive. Even so, Jinwoo is someone who can level up mid-battle. As an Assassin, Taeshik should have the upper hand in speed and agility, but Jinwoo soon beats him at his own game.

2. Sung Jinwoo vs Igris (Episode 11)

Crunchyroll

The best fight of Solo Leveling Season 1 has to be Jinwoo vs Igris. Not only is Igris the boss of the Job Change Quest Dungeon, but he is an exemplary knight. When the fight begins, Igris outclasses Jinwoo in every way imaginable. Jin-Woo even experiences the same horrifying feeling of the double dungeon.

Nonetheless, the protagonist isn’t someone who will accept defeat. After he realizes that his dagger cannot penetrate Igris’ armor, Jin-Woo opts to fight bare hands. As if to honor his opponent, Igris also drops his weapon. What follows after is an insanely fast-paced fight sequence, which ends in Jin-Woo’s victory.

1. Sung Jinwoo says “Arise” (Episode 12)

Crunchyroll

One of the best moments that literally every Solo Leveling fan waits for is the first time Jin-Woo says, “Arise.” Although in the Japanese version, Jinwoo says “Okiru,” that doesn’t diminish the brilliance of the scene. After gaining the powers of a Necromancer, he can create an army of the dead.

However, to use his Shadow Extraction, Jin-Woo needs to assign a command and decide on “Arise.” Going forth in the story, this power has a lot of significance. And every time he uses the command, he ends up with insanely powerful shadows.

Also, have a look at our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling and the ranking of the 10 strongest characters.