Will there be a Solo Leveling Season 2?

Solo Leveling has just concluded its first season in an epic finale, but will there be a Season 2 to continue the story?

Solo Leveling Season 1 has just ended with Episode 12. Sung Jinwoo is strong enough to defeat the Blood-Red Commander Igris, the boss of the Job Change Quest Dungeon. However, the fight continues even after Igris’ defeat.

Jinwoo finally takes a breather after defeating the mage, only to realize the system assigned him to a Necromancer Class. He also gets promoted to the Monarch of Shadows soon afterwards.

With his newfound powers, Jinwoo can now create an Army of the Dead. As you know, the story is far from over. Jinwoo will continue to level up, but will the anime show follow him up on his journey?

Is there going to be a Solo Leveling Season 2?

Solo Leveling Season 2 has officially been confirmed by Crunchyroll.

After the Season 2 finale was officially broadcast in Japan, the production studio released a teaser of a sequel. Solo Leveling Season 2 is titled “Arise from the Shadow,” and it will stream on Crunchyroll when it airs.

What arcs will Solo Leveling Season 2 cover?

The first 12 episodes of Solo Leveling adapt seven arcs (45 chapters) from the manhwa. These are D-Rank Dungeon, Reawakening, Instant Dungeon, Dungeon & Lizards, Dungeon & Prisoners, Yoo Jinho Raid Party, and Job Change Arcs. Season 2 of the anime will begin with Chapter 46, the Red Gate Arc.

According to The Bell, the entire manhwa will be adapted in six cours. Assuming that there are 12 episodes in each cour, the second season will also adapt about 45 chapters from the manhwa.

If we go by that theory, then the second season will most likely adapt Red Gate, Demon Castle, Retesting, Hunters Guild Gate, and Return to Demon Castle Arcs.

