Is the Solo Leveling manhwa finished?

Solo Leveling Season 1 has officially ended with Sung Jinwoo’s new powers, but can you find out the ending in the manhwa?

Based on the popular manhwa by Chugong and Jang Sung-rak, Solo Leveling is already one of the best anime shows of 2024. The story is set in a world that drastically changed a decade prior, thanks to the appearance of mysterious portals that connect the world to a realm of magic and monsters.

Since modern weaponization doesn’t work on these monsters, some humans are granted supernatural powers and are called “hunters.” The story follows Sung Jinwoo, who hunts monsters tirelessly in low-rank gates to pay for his mother’s medical bills and his sister’s education.

Although he’s known as the weakest hunter, he gets new powers after barely surviving a double dungeon. The anime debuted in January 2024 and has recently concluded its first cour of Season 1. However, it ends with a major cliffhanger, so you might wanna know what happens next. But will the Solo Leveling manhwa answer all your questions?

Has the Solo Leveling manhwa ended?

Tapas

Yes, the Solo Leveling manhwa is long over. The manhwa debuted in March 2018 and originally ended with 179 chapters on December 29, 2021. However, the controversial ending of the main story left behind several unanswered questions.

Thankfully, the side stories, which were published from January to May 2023 concluded the story. Disciples drew the side tales when the original artist, Sung-rak Jang, died. You can read the manhwa on Tappytoon and Tapas.

Solo Leveling initially began as a web novel by Chugong. The series published 243 chapters on KakaoPage from July 2016 to July 2017. It was later published in English by D&C Media from November 2016 to October 2017. In August 2017, Chugong started publishing the side story and concluded it in March 2018. D&C Media serialized it within 12 chapters (one volume) in April 2018.

Where should you read the manhwa after Solo Leveling Season 1?

Crunchyroll

You can continue reading the manhwa from Chapter 46 after watching Solo Leveling Episode 12.

The first 12 episodes adapt 45 chapters from the manhwa. These 45 chapters are divided into seven arcs: D-Rank Dungeon, Reawakening, Instant Dungeon, Dungeon & Lizards, Dungeon & Prisoners, Yoo Jinho Raid Party, and Job Change Arcs. Cour 2 of the anime’s first season will begin with Chapter 46, the Red Gate Arc.

