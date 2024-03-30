Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed by Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling fans can rejoice because Season 2 is finally confirmed by Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling took the world by storm this year after getting a successful anime adaptation and became one of the biggest hits of the year. The final episode of the anime is a highly anticipated one with fans eagerly waiting for Sung Jinwoo to unlock his new powers. However, they also found 12 episodes to be too little for their satisfaction.

With how successful the anime is, fans were hoping for a second season. There has been a lot of chatter regarding a second cour or season. However, it’s just now, only an hour before the finale is released, that Crunchyroll confirmed the anime’s renewal for a second season.

Article continues after ad

The official name of the second season is Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow. Crunchyroll announced Season 2 with a video that shows every important moment in Jinwoo’s journey to become the strongest. Like the first season, Solo Leveling Season 2 will also be exclusively streaming on Crunchyroll.

Article continues after ad

Though the second season is confirmed, there hasn’t been any news on the release window of the anime or if the season will be animated by A-1 Pictures once more. But the announcement for Season 2 is enough for fans to be excited.

Judging by the way Solo Leveling Season ends and from the title of the second season itself, it’s clear that there will be a focus on Jinwoo’s newfound ability as a Necromancer and his shadow army. The first season also made an overarching plot regarding Jeju Island. Though, in the manhwa, the famous Jeju Island Arc is quite far away from where the story currently is, the anime could take a different approach.

Article continues after ad

With how high the hype is for the anime, the announcement of the release window of Solo Leveling Season 2 may come soon enough.