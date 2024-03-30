Solo Leveling: Is Sung Jinwoo still a hunter?

One of the best things about Solo Leveling is witnessing Sung Jinwoo’s journey from the world’s weakest hunter to the strongest. Halfway through the story, he has become so strong that it makes viewers question if Jinwoo is still a hunter in Solo Leveling.

Solo Leveling is the breakout anime of Winter 2024. Adapted from the action fantasy manhwa by Chugong, Jang Sung-rak, and Disciples, it is the most talked about anime of the season. After setting some incredible records, the anime is promised to return with a second cour later this year.

In the Solo Leveling universe, hunters are those with magical powers who complete quests by going through the mysterious gates to the other world. The protagonist Sung Jinwoo starts his journey as an E-rank hunter, the weakest rank of all hunters. However, he’s grown a lot stronger and has also acquired the ability of a Shadow Monarch.

Jinwoo’s gradual increase in power and abilities and his current role as a Shadow Monarch in Solo Leveling raises the question if Jinwoo should still be called a hunter.

Is Sung Jinwoo still a hunter in Solo Leveling?

Even with his seemingly never-ending power and current status as a Shadow Monarch, Sung Jinwoo is still a hunter in Solo Leveling. In fact, with his wide array of abilities, he’s known as the strongest hunter in the world. Thanks to his skill level, he is branded as a Mage class hunter and he later starts a hunter guild of his own.

After becoming a Player in the System, Jinwoo remains a hunter and goes on several quests. In the Job Change Arc, he finally unlocks his ability to turn his defeated opponents into soldiers in his shadow army. This makes him a Shadow Monarch, giving him a wide range of abilities including Shadow Extraction, Shadow Preservation, Shadow Exchange, and Monarch’s Domain.

However, this doesn’t change Jinwoo’s occupation as a hunter. It only makes him a stronger hunter. After becoming a Shadow Monarch, he continues to go on various quests with connections in the top hunter guilds in Korea. With his skills and abilities rising, he becomes a Mage class hunter and eventually the guild master of Korea’s strongest guild, Ahjin Guild.

Following the conclusion of the Job Change Arc in Solo Leveling, Jinwoo does his duty as a hunter once again in the Red Gate Arc.

