6 biggest questions Solo Leveling Season 2 needs to answer

The first season Solo Leveling ended with a bang, but there are still quite a few questions the anime’s Season 2 needs to answer.

Solo Leveling is one of the biggest hits of 2024 and it has solidified its place as one of the top mainstream shounen anime. The anime show is adapted from the manhwa of the same name and is the most successful manhwa-based anime till now. Thanks to its huge success, Solo Leveling has been renewed for a second season.

The final episode of Solo Leveling was a highly anticipated one and the finale delivered just as expected. Episode 12 was a continuation of the Job Change Arc and featured the most anticipated moment in the series: Jinwoo using his new power as the Necromancer and commanding Igris to “arise”, making him a part of his shadow army.

Despite the incredible finale, the story is only a little way through and has a long way to go. So, it makes sense that there will be a lot of questions unanswered in the anime’s second season, titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow. Thus, fans are hoping to get these questions answered in Solo Leveling Season 2.

6. What are Jinwoo’s powers as a Necromancer?

Crunchyroll

The biggest moment of Solo Leveling Season 1 is when Jinwoo earns the Necromancer job after defeating Igris and the knights and the mages. Though the final episode of this cour ended with the much-awaited “arise” moment, it didn’t get a lot of chances to demonstrate the entirety of the power Jinwoo now holds as a Necromancer.

Fans can expect to learn exactly what Jinwoo is capable of with his new Necromancer ability in Solo Leveling Season 2. The title of the upcoming season also hints at Jinwoo’s newfound power.

Those who have read the manhwa know what comes next now that Jinwoo has recruited Igris to be the first soldier in his shadow army. But the anime fans who haven’t are in for a surprise to witness the full extent of the Necromancer ability.

5. What happened to Choi Jong-in on Jeju Island?

Crunchyroll

Choi Jong-in is one of the few S-rank hunters of Korea and currently one of the strongest hunters in the anime. He’s the guild master of Hunters Guild which indicates his power as a hunter. In the first cour of the anime, an ongoing plot with Jong-in has been his determination to return to Jeju Island.

Through the anime, he is seen as being tormented by whatever happened to him and his comrades during the third raid on Jeju Island that happened in the past. The anime gives brief hints that he and his comrades all suffered tremendous trauma but never clearly reveals exactly what happened back then.

Towards the end of the anime, Jong-in gathers his fellow S-rank hunters and receives permission to go back to Jeju Island. What happens next and what happened in Jong-in past on the island may be revealed in the next cour. So, fans can expect it to be one of the questions that will be answered in Solo Leveling Season 2.

4. What is the purpose of the System?

Crunchyroll

At the core of Solo Leveling’s plotline is the existence of the System and Jinwoo being a participant in it. This mysterious System appears after Jinwoo is granted a second chance following his death in the Double Dungeon. After waking up in the hospital, Jinwoo finds himself tied to the System that gives him challenges and quests to level up.

Despite it being such a core part of the plot, there is virtually no information revealed about the System in the anime. This leads to fans wondering what is the purpose of the System and why does it choose Jinwoo as its participant. There must be a reason behind it giving Jinwoo all these opportunities to become stronger.

Manhwa readers already know the answer to this question. However, for anime-only fans, the purpose of the System is the biggest mystery of the series. Hopefully, Solo Leveling Season 2 will answer this question.

3. Who is the Statue of God?

Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling doesn’t take much time to jump into the good parts. From the very first episode, the anime makes it clear that something amazing was about to happen and a big part of that is the appearance of the first antagonist of the series: the Statue of God with that creepy smile.

The Statue of God is seemingly the final boss of the Double Dungeon and the perpetrator behind the massacre of the hunters. Its presence leads to Jinwoo being killed and reawakening as the participant in the System. This implies that there must have been a connection between the System and the Statue of God.

Though the Statue of God doesn’t appear in the latter episodes after the Double Dungeon Arc ends, it leaves fans with a question: who is the Statue of God? It’s a question that needs answering in the next cour.

2. Where is Jinwoo’s father?

Crunchyroll

From the beginning, it is clear that family is very important to Jinwoo. Despite being a weak E-rank hunter, he perseveres to pay for his mother’s hospital bills and his sister’s education. However, it should be noticed that there is one person missing from Jinwoo’s family.

There has been no mention of Jinwoo’s father as to why he is or what happened to him. It’s logical to guess that his father died years ago or maybe wasn’t in the picture.

Fans who have read the manhwa know that it is a crucial plot point that will come in the story further down the line. As for anime, it’d be quite interesting to have this question about Jinwoo’s father answered in Season 2.

1. What will Hwang Dongsoo do?

Crunchyroll

After starting to level up, Jinwoo soon discovers that it’s not only the monsters who will be on his list of enemies; humans are just as dangerous. He gets this lesson during the Dungeons and Lizards Arc where Hwang Dongsuk and his team conspired to get Jinwoo and Jinho killed. This is also the first time Jinwoo kills human beings.

Dongsuk’s death leads to his brother, Dongsoo, the S-rank hunter contracted to America, intending to kill Jinwoo and Jinho. However, the anime ends without any development on that plotline, leaving fans to wonder what Dongsoo will do next to kill Jinwoo.

This is one of the questions guaranteed to be answered in Solo Leveling Season 2. It’ll be amazing to witness Jinwoo battling the S-rank hunter.

The release date of Solo Leveling Season 2 is still unknown. But hopefully, Crunchyroll will soon announce when the next season of the anime will drop. Until the anime comes back, check out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling”, and why Solo Leveling is the Matrix TV show we’ve always wanted.

