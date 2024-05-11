Solo Leveling Season 2 will focus on more than Sung Jinwoo, hints producer

Solo Leveling producer Sota Furhashi revealed in a recent interview that fans will have more to enjoy in Season 2 than just Sung Jinwoo.

Solo Leveling had a groundbreaking debut in Winter 2024 and quickly became one of the best anime of the year. After the success of the first season, the anime was renewed for a second, officially titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow.

Recently, the anime show’s producer Sota Furuhashi sat down with Japanese idol and voice actor Sally Amaki to talk about his latest ventures, Solo Leveling and Mashle, on Aniplex After Hours. Speaking about the former, the producer shared how Solo Leveling received overwhelming support from both Japan and foreign countries.

Furuhashi also revealed that Solo Leveling Season 2 will be a little different from Season 1. This time, instead of focusing entirely on the protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, the story would shed light on the side characters too.

Speaking about the second season, Furuhashi commented, “This time we’ll also turn the spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up, so you’ll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in season 2.”

There are plenty of great supporting characters in Solo Leveling. Some of the characters we could see more of in season 2 are Cha Hae-in, Yoo Jinho, Choi Jong-in, and Baek Yoonho among others.

The producer then went on to thank the viewers for supporting Solo Leveling. He revealed that Season 2 is already in production and the studio, A-1 Pictures, is working very hard.

During the interview, Furuhashi and Amaki spoke about the well-received action sequences of Solo Leveling. The anime’s producer shared how they paid attention to show the differentiation of Jinwoo’s skills as he got stronger throughout the story.

About the release date of Solo Leveling Season 2, Furuhashi commented, “While you’ll have to wait some time for the second season to come out, I hope you’ll all keep that strong support coming while we work hard to make an even higher quality season 2 together with the studio.”

Solo Leveling Season 2 is expected to come out in late 2024, but nothing's been confirmed.