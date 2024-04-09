Solo Leveling fans celebrate “all-time great performance” in the English dub

Solo Leveling fans are celebrating an “all-time great performance” by Sung Jinwoo’s voice actor in the English dub.

After a gloriously successful first season, Solo Leveling is still winning the hearts of its fans. After Aleks Le, the voice actor behind the series’ protagonist Sung Jinwoo in the English dub of the anime, posted a clip of his recording session of the Jinwoo vs. Igris fight on TikTok, viewers are awed by his dedicated portrayal of the character.

The anime adaptation of Solo Leveling was widely praised by critics and viewers alike and earned many award nominations. Along with the animation and direction, the anime was also commended for the portrayal of its voice actors. Jinwoo’s Japanese voice actor, Taito Ban received overwhelming support from viewers for his portrayal of the famous character.

Fans were initially less supportive of Jinwoo’s voice actor in the English dub. Many even threatened Aleks Le on the internet, to which the voice actor publicly and hilariously responded on his TikTok. However, they were later won over by Le’s expert voice acting.

A reason behind the threats Le received is the taboo against English dubs in the anime community. Fans find the Japanese dub of anime superior to the English dub. However, Le’s work in the latter episodes of Solo Leveling Season 1 proved many viewers wrong. And now, a lot of fans are calling Solo Leveling “one of the greatest English dubs in anime”.

Le’s Tiktok video has generated a lot of support and appreciation from fans. A viewer wrote, “Wow, finally a dub that can match the Japanese?? Da*n bro.”

Praising Le, another viewer commented, “If you haven’t watched the dub, please do. Aleks is giving an all-time great performance across the entire show.”

“I’m just waiting for ep 12 dub to come out so I can rewatch the entire thing in dub,” is a high praise from an anime fan.

“This is actually one of the best English dubs I’ve ever seen,” another user commented.

Fans are expecting the same quality of voice acting in Solo Leveling Season 2, the release date of which is yet to be announced.

