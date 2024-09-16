Solo Leveling movie coming before Season 2, and it’s arriving sooner than expected

Solo Leveling is coming back sooner than expected, and Sung Jinwoo is tackling the big screen before Season 2 kicks off properly.

Solo Leveling was an early contender for best anime of 2024, and that status hasn’t shifted in the months since. A-1 Pictures produced a true breakout hit, with fans clamoring for more from Sung Jinwoo as soon as Episode 12 rolled credits.

Season 2 is due to start in early 2025, but we’ll get a chance to see the premiere before then thanks a new movie, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, coming November 29, 2024 in Japan. We don’t know yet how widely released the picture will be.

As you might have guessed, ReAwakening is a compilation film, bringing together highlights of the first and the first two episodes of Season 2. We don’t know how much Season 1 will be covered, since an hour of new footage puts a strain on time, but expect the recap to be light and thrilling.

The exciting part is the opportunity to see Solo Leveling Season 2 a whole two months in advance. The Red Gate Arc involves a perilous mission into a snowy landscape, and knowing A-1 Pictures there’ll be plenty of ground covered even in just those two episodes.

Sadly, like most compiled features, it’ll be leaving us on a cliffhanger. These films are becoming increasingly popular, thanks in part to Demon Slayer‘s use of them before every season. They’re an easy way to drum up excitement, offering fans a chance to experience their favorite anime show in a cinema.

Created by Chugong, Solo Leveling was a hugely popular webtoon and manwha before being adapted. The story follows a young man, Sung Jinwoo, who tackles dungeons as a low-level raider to raise money for his family, before being endowed with the rare ability to suddenly move up ranks.

The first season saw him gradually tackle more and more dangerous dungeons, and the second will be no different. Check out our upcoming anime list for more releases you should know about.