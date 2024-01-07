Solo Leveling: Who is Sung Jin-Woo? Powers & abilities explained

Sung Jin-Woo is a manhwa character in Solo Leveling who appears extremely weak in the beginning. However, his encounter with a powerful entity called ‘God’ changes his life by providing him with the abilities he always lacked as a hunter. Here’s everything you should know about Solo Leveling’s main protagonist.

The long-awaited anime adaptation of the popular Korean manhwa has premiered globally and it has everything that we could’ve asked for, be it the top-level visual dynamics or the gripping narrative.

Solo Leveling follows Sung Jin-Woo, who comes out to be frail and the weakest protagonist at the start. However, over time Jin-Woo’s powers start enhancing mysteriously and he becomes a one-man army who is impossible to defeat.

So, who is Sung Jin-Woo and what powers and abilities does he boast? Let’s find out.

Who is Sung Jin-Woo?

When the story of Solo Leveling commences, we meet a hunter named Sung Jin-Woo, who is known as ‘Humanity’s Weakest Hunter’. Even though he lacks physical strength, his strong wit since the beginning saved the remaining members from getting killed in their first Dungeon.

The story introduces him as an E-rank hunter who hasn’t come uninjured out of any battle. He is someone who gets knocked out even by the weakest monsters. However, things change for him when he almost gets brutally killed at a Dungeon where he loses a major part of his party. Apparently, his party enters a Dungeon thinking that it’s an E-Class mission but turns out that it is an S-Class Dungeon.

When we thought this was his end, the young hunter awakens only to stun everyone with the newly found abilities granted to him by ‘God’. He gets to access a mysterious gaming-like interface called System that becomes visible only to his eyes.

The platform gives him the ability to get stronger over time, very much like an RPG game, where he has to perform different tasks and fight monsters to level up. He also gets access to multiple new weapons during his quest to become the strongest Hunter.

What are Sung Jin-Woo’s powers & abilities?

After coming across the System, Sung Jin-Woo gets an exceptional hold on his speed and physical strength. The one who was once mocked for being a good-for-nothing hunter by every member of his party eventually becomes an unstoppable being who is enough to take a bunch of monsters down on his own. Thanks to the potent RPG-like interface that helps him level up with each successful quest.

The System

The System lets Sung Jin-Woo keep track of the status of his physical/mental health, energy, necromancy, and more. He can also stay aware of how much inventory he is left with, how much of his powers have been upgraded or what are his achievements.

Shadows

Sung Jin-Woo also has the potential to turn the defeated opponents into his allies (known as Shadows), who help him in the battles using the powers that they had before getting knocked down. Adding to that, he can also store the Shadows and use/diminish their existence at his will.

Ruler’s Authority

Using the Ruler’s Authority, he can use the Shadows to craft weapons or increase his movements. In short, Jin-Woo can store his army and weapons in his Shadow, which allows him to summon his soldiers or access any of his weapons out of nowhere.

Healing

Moreover, with all these powers comes the healing ability that allows him to regenerate from the most severe injuries in no time. In the final stages of the story, Sung Jin-Woo becomes the one with God-like abilities that grant him the potency to even bring the dead back to life.

Stealth

That’s not the end of Jin-Woo’s abilities as he can also execute stealth attacks by erasing his presence. So, it becomes almost impossible for any opponent to detect Jin-Woo, and they become easy prey for our overpowered protagonist.

Jin-Woo’s abilities are limited when he starts using “The System” granted by the “God.” He gets very few resources and has to perform every task carefully. But over time, Jin-Woo gathers several resources and reaches a level where he can control entire Shadow armies and even alter reality. In the end, Jin-Woo becomes a supernatural entity who can even defeat “Gods.”

Of course, fans who read the Korean Manhwa know all about Jin-Woo’s long yet fascinating journey. However, anime-only fans have yet to see Jin-Woo becoming an indestructible force who’s fighting on Humanity’s behalf.

In the initial phase of Jin-Woo’s journey, you’ll see him accepting his newly found powers and being as sensitive and considerate as always, but after a few episodes, Jin-Woo will turn into someone else entirely. For the humans, he’ll be a myth, an angel sent by God, and for some he’ll be the “God’s reincarnation.”

