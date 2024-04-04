Solo Leveling earns record number of nominations in Winter 2024 awards

The nominations for Anime Corner’s Winter 2024 awards are out, and Solo Leveling has left every other show of the season in the dust with a record number of nominations.

Solo Leveling was undoubtedly the biggest anime of Winter 2024 and broke several records while streaming on Crunchyroll. Fans praised the manhwa-based anime on its art, execution, and direction. The anime was so popular that it got confirmed for a Second 2 just after the finale of the first season was released.

With the Winter 2024 recently ending, now is the time for anime of the season awards. Anime Corner recently revealed the nominations for their Anime of the Season Awards with the most popular anime of the season grabbing nominations in several categories of the awards.

Being the one of the most popular anime of the year, Solo Leveling also found itself among the other nominees of the awards. Not only that, the anime is also the most nominated anime in the awards, earning a record number of 17 nominations in multiple categories.

The first season of Solo Leveling has nominations in Best Anime, Best Male Character, Best Animation, Best Soundtrack, Best Worldbuilding, and Best Voice Cast among others. The animation of the anime, produced by A-1 Picture was positively received by fans, who found the fight scenes up to their expectations.

The voice acting of Solo Leveling was also praised. The viewers were impressed by the work of the Japanese voice actor, Taito Ban who played the protagonist Sung Jinwoo in the anime. The voice actor’s work in the highly anticipated “arise” scene was well-received by the fandom.

With so many nominations and so much popularity, Solo Leveling is sure to win big in Anime Corner’s Winter 2024 Anime of the Season Awards. After that, fans can look forward to Solo Leveling Season 2.

