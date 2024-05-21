Best Sung Jinwoo Solo Leveling Arise build: Skills, stats, weapons, Artifacts

In Sung Jinwoo’s rise to becoming the world’s best hunter in Solo Leveling: Arise, you will need to upgrade and use the best items in the gacha game.

Like the original Solo Leveling manhwa and anime, Sung Jinwoo can increase his stats and learn new skills to level up and become stronger in Arise. Obtaining powerful weapons and Artifacts will also be essential if you want to gear up Jinwoo to become an unstoppable force in Arise.

Here are all the best skills, stats, weapons and Artifact sets to get to build the ultimate Sung Jinwoo build in Solo Leveling: Arise.

Contents

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Sung Jinwoo stats

Strength and Perception are Sung Jinwoo’s best stats that you will want to prioritize. Strength will be the most important to constantly increase your attack damage, while Perception increases minimum attack damage.

Netmarble Sung Jinwoo has five different stats you can spend stat points on to upgrade them.

Spending all your stat points on Strength and Perception early in the game will allow you to easily clear any Gates, quests, and enemies in your way. In the later stages, spend some of your points on Agility to increase Jinwoo’s chances of dealing Critical Hits on enemies to help you defeat high-level bosses.

Intelligence and Vitality are the worst stats for Sung Jinwoo and most hunter characters in Solo Leveling: Arise, as boosting Defence, Stamina, and mana stats are less beneficial than enhancing your attacks.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Sung Jinwoo skills

Sung Jinwoo’s best basic skills are Multistrike and Death’s Dance, while his best Ultimate skill is Truth: Mutilate.

Netmarble There are numerous Basic Skills and Ultimate Skills you can choose from for Sung Jinwoo.

Sung Jinwoo can equip two Basic Skills and an Ultimate Skill that can all be enhanced with different Runes to upgrade them further. You are best picking your Runes depending on the opponents you are facing as they give significant enhancements and abilities for certain Element types.

Skill type Skill Benefits Basic Skill Multistrike Deals strong Break damage and greatly increases Jinwoo’s attack damage with a first swift attack and Airborne effect final strike.



Can be buffed further with effective Water, Fire, Dark and Light Runes. Basic Skill Death’s Dance The highest Break damage dealer out of all Sung Jinwoo’s skills is essential for defeating high-level bosses and tough enemies.



Can be buffed further with powerful Water, Fire, Dark, and Light Runes. Ultimate Skill Truth: Mutilate Truth: Mutilate is easily the best Ultimate skill for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling: Arise and others simply don’t come close.



Jinwoo’s damage increases by 4078% before you even level it up which instantly makes its damage dealt far superior than anything else.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Sung Jinwoo weapons

The best Sung Jinwoo weapon to use in Solo Leveling: Arise is by far the Demonic Plum Flower Sword. It is easily the best weapon you can get in the whole game thanks to its insane Critical Hit Damage dealing and two OP abilities of Plum Flower and Full Bloom.

Netmarble The Demonic Plum Flower Sword is the best weapon Sung Jinwoo can use in Solo Leveling: Arise.

However, the Shadow Scythe and Theris’ Grimoire are still strong in their own right compared to other available weapons. Depending on different situations, such as bosses with certain strengths and weaknesses, they can even be more beneficial to use instead of the Demonic Plum Flower Sword.

Weapon Skills & Abilities Demonic Plum Flower Sword High Dark Element damage and Critical Hit Damage dealer.



Swift Flight skill fastly deals insane damage and activates the Plum Flower effect

Plum Flower increases Critical Hit Damage by 12% and can be stacked up to 3 times.



Full Bloom effect increases the speed of Swift Flight by 20% and the attack & Critical Hit Rate both increases by 4% for 8 seconds. Shadow Scythe Deals massive amounts of Dark Element damage and its Essence Harvest effect decreases Health by 5% and then doubles its skill damage. Thetis’ Grimoire Deals significant Water Element damage and when its Water Spray hits enemies it activates a Cold Ice effect, which slows them down.



After Cold Ice has ended, it deals damage equal to 10% of damage taken during its 4-second duration.

If you still need to obtain the three above best weapons for Sung Jinwoo, then the West Wind, the high-damage dealer and best SR weapon in Solo Leveling: Arise, is still a more than adequate replacement.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Sung Jinwoo Artifacts

Sung Jinwoo’s best Artifact sets in Solo Leveling: Arise centers around equipping Armor and Jewelry sets that boost his overall attack, Critical Hit Damage, and Break stats. Equipping any combination of these, depending on what Gates and quests you are completing, will be sure to pack a punch.

Netmarble Armor Artifacts and Jewelry Artifacts are key to enhance Sung Jinwoo’s stats further.

If you are stuck trying to defeat tough bosses, make sure you obtain and equip the Solid Foundation(Dragon Knight) Armor set as the damage and Break upgrades are OP against any boss.

Armor Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Toughness (Hard Leather) Critical Hit rate increases by 8%. Critical Hit Damage increases by 32%. Armed (Black Lion) Attack damage increases by 5%. Attacking ignores 15% of the target’s Defense and attacks. Solid Foundation (Dragon Knight) Damage increases by 15% while Break attack activated. Break effect increases by 30% when attacking Weakness attribute.

Jewelry Artifact sets Two-piece benefits Four-piece benefits Expert (Beast) Critical Hit has a 25% chance to increase attack by 0.8%. Critical Hit has a 50% chance to increase attack by 1.6%. Berserker (Skeleton) Damage increases by 15% while the hunter has 50% or less Health. Damage rises to 30% while the hunter has 70% or less. Champion on the Field (Red-Eyed) Attack increases by 5% for 4 seconds when Critical Hit is landed. Attack Increase effect rises to allow 4 maximum stacks.

