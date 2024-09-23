Solo Leveling movie’s US release date finally confirmed, and it’s good news

Solo Leveling is coming to theatres ahead of Season 2, and we now have word of when fans outside of Japan and South Korea will see the movie.

One of the best anime of 2024, Solo Leveling took the world by storm in January, when Sung Jinwoo swiftly went from an E-Rank Hunter to a savant, tackling monsters well above his apparent strength. Guided by a mysterious AI, he’s on a mission of his own to save his dying mother using dungeon treasure.

Before we get to the second season, A-1 Pictures is taking a page out of Demon Slayer‘s book with a compilation film, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, coming this winter. Initially, we just had the Asian release dates, but the US premiere has been confirmed as well.

Solo Leveling: ReAwakening arrives in the US and Canada on December 6, 2024. That’s just one week after fans in South Korea and Japan will get to enjoy Sung’s new movie, so not long to wait at all.

As a compilation feature, the anime movie will include footage from the first season and the opening salvo of the second. The first two episodes of Season 2 are included, indicating the first 45 minutes to an hour will be dedicated to summarizing what’s happened so far.

The whole exercise may help Solo Leveling grow even further, since it gives people a chance to catch up without having to watch all of the first season. Of course that’s not much of a time investment, since it’s only 12 episodes, but these releases rarely get home media releases, so the fact it’s only a short opportunity balances everything out.

We’ll keep you updated as more release dates are announced. Solo Leveling Season 2 arrives in January 2025. Have a look at our guides to Dandadan and Dragon Ball Daima for other shows arriving soon.