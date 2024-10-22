Sakamoto Days Chapter 187: Release date & spoiler speculation

Sakamoto Days reveals Atari’s true powers and her plan to escape, but will she run into more trouble in Chapter 187?

Shin and Heisuke have finally made progress as they arrive in level B2. They meet Tenkyu, who is also looking for Atari. However, the Fortune Teller has her own plans. Sakamoto Days Chapter 186 reveals that Atari was only joking about the fortune of three cockroaches dying.

In fact, the three lives that will be lost today are her and the two prison guards accompanying her. Hence, she decides to move to level B2 and meet her “prince charming.”

We also see her fight Higuchi, a death row inmate. She defeats a skilled opponent like him using her foresight, shocking even the guards. Her skills are unparalleled as she renders any opponent’s technique useless. This explains why a young girl is being kept at level B3, a place only designated for the most dangerous assassins.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 will be released on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 187 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will most likely reveal Atari’s new move as she makes her way to level B2. We may also find out about her “prince charming,” the one who will save her from a certain death. Shin and Heisuke are unaware that Atari wants to meet them.

She hasn’t revealed who is their biggest threat in the JAA Prison. Furthermore, we have yet to find out more about Tenkyu, who wants Atari’s help in making up with his friend. He may join Shin’s group for a while as the four of them make an escape from JAA Prison.

Nagumo said that while entering the JAA Prison is easy, escaping is almost impossible. However, anything is possible with Atari’s powers and good teamwork.

