Sakamoto Days Chapter 185: Release date & spoiler speculation

The fight between Shin and Jo Shackles finally concludes, so what will happen in Sakamoto Days Chapter 185?

The ongoing arc of Sakamoto Days has sidelined Taro Sakamoto and focuses on Shin who enters the JAA Prison along with Heisuke. They want to meet the Fortune Teller who can help Shin improve his ESP. However, infiltrating the JAA Prison is by no means easy.

What’s worse is that Atari is being kept at B3, the lowest level of the prison, while Shin and Heisuke are in B1. B3 is where the most dangerous criminals are being kept. The latest Chapter 184 concludes the fight between Jo Shackles and Shin, which results in the latter’s victory.

Article continues after ad

Shin also demonstrates some new powers, but there’s still more for him to learn. Furthermore, we learned more about Atari’s ability and her biggest weakness.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 will be released on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

Article continues after ad

You can find the Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 global release time zones below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

Sakamoto Days Chapter 185 spoiler speculation

Manga Plus

The upcoming chapter will likely land Shin and Heisuke in B2. Since he defeated the B1-level Prison Guard, he definitely committed a crime big enough to land himself in a lower level. Since he cannot get inside B3 easily, he has to take one step at a time.

Article continues after ad

We can also expect to see more new characters as well as a new Prison Guard. It’s unclear if Boiled will follow them on the lower level. However, we can be certain that Shin and Heisuke will face far more difficult challenges there.

Thr prisoners as well will be much stronger. Additionally, we finally find out the biggest flaw in Atari’s ability is that she cannot forsee everything and it often leads to misunderstanding. She predicted that three lives would be lost inside the prison, but they turned out to be cockroaches.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Therefore, while her predictions are indeed 100% accurate, no one can assume who will be the targets. We have yet to find out what mistakes she made to land herself in prison, but this does give us a general idea. The upcoming chapter may shed more light on her abilities or her past.

While you wait for a new Sakamoto Days Chapter, don’t forget to check out the release date and spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1129 and Hunter X Hunter Chapter 402. Also, we have guides to some popular upcoming anime releases such as Solo Leveling Season 2, Dragon Ball Daima, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.