One Piece theory: Roger Pirates laughed because of Joyboy’s message to his successor

One Piece has yet to reveal the reason Roger Pirates laughed in Laughtale. However, it could be because of Joyboy’s message to his successor.

Even now, One Piece has many mysteries about the Void Century and Joyboy. The Roger Pirates traveled the world and reached Laughtale, where they saw something that made them laugh. They now know the truth about the world and its horrible fate after the Great War.

However, they saw something that made them laugh uncontrollably. Vegapunk’s message confirms there was a Great War, which sunk most of the world into the sea. The Void Century also ended with Joyboy’s defeat.

Even after knowing about the past tragedy, Roger Pirates are hopeful for the future. Here’s why we believe they saw Joboy’s message to his successor. Warning: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1120!

Why is this theory plausible?

In over 800 years, only Roger Pirates have reached the last island, Laughtale, and uncovered the world’s truth.

In the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, Silvers Rayleigh – the Vice-Captain of Roger Pirates – offers to tell Robin the truth. But he also asks her not to be hasty and to take one step at a time.

Rayleigh still doubts if his crew and the people of Ohara are too impatient. Toki, who was originally from the Void Century, leaped through time just to witness a major event that will take place in this era.

In Chapters 1119 and 1120, the story reveals Joyboy asked Emet to complete a task when the time is “right.” Emet knows the time is right, which further proves Joyboy knows about the future, just like Toki. It could be because of prophecy, but he was sure that there would be another Joyboy in the future.

Which is why he left a message for his successor, something that made the Roger Pirates laugh. Roger Pirates remain silent to this day because they know whatever they saw on that island wasn’t theirs to discover.

