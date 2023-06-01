One Piece theory: The existence of the World Government is a plot devised by Imu

One Piece has recently been focusing on the incidents that took place in the Reverie, and chapter 1085 hints at a major secret behind the existence of the World Government.

Fans learn the truth behind the secret name “D” in One Piece’s chapter 1085 – a mystery that took two decades to be uncovered. The reason those bearing the name are considered “sworn gods of the enemies” is because of a major blunder committed by Queen Lili, whose full name is Nefertari D. Lili.

However, another major revelation was Imu’s true identity. By now, fans are aware that not only is Imu immortal, but they also know the secret of Queen Lili’s disappearance.

Nefertari Cobra reveals that one of the rulers of the twenty allied nations was also called “Imu.” Therefore, there is a high possibility that the World Government in One Piece has been part of an elaborate plan.

What does One Piece’s chapter 1085 reveal about Imu’s identity?

Viz Media

One Piece’s chapter 1084 features Imu sitting on the Empty Throne right in front of Nefertari Cobra. They also mutter the name, Lili. Although they have appeared several times before, it was the first time they spoke anything.

Chapter 1085 continues with the scene as Nefertari Cobra witnesses his entire idea of the world crumbling before him. On the other hand, Imu addresses themself as “Mu” (in the third person). It typically means “void” but can also mean “dream.”

As soon as Nefertari Cobra hears the name Imu, he mentions one of the twenty rulers having that name. However, before he can complete his sentence, Imu interrupts him saying he is being impertinent. Imu then begins to address all of Nefertari Cobra’s initial queries that were featured in chapter 1084.

Queen Lili’s “blunder” caused the Poneglyphs to be scattered worldwide. Along with that, many things were uncovered in the recent chapter. However, the most intriguing part is how Imu fits into all these historical events.

If they were one of the twenty rulers, they played an important role in establishing the World Government in One Piece. Imu is not only an immortal, but they are likely to be planning something major using World Government as a medium.

Why does this theory about the World Government in One Piece seem plausible?

Crunchyroll

First of all, the very idea of a person sitting on the Empty Throne is the world’s greatest taboo. The Empty Throne represents peace and equality among nations, where no ruler shall stand above the other. During the Void Century, the twenty kingdoms joined hands to overthrow the Great Kingdom. This is how they established the World Government in One Piece.

They were granted the titles of Celestial Dragons, and their descendants are revered as gods to this day. However, what if all of this was a plot devised by a single person? The fact that Imu has been ruling the world for over 800 years without anyone’s knowledge means that they are planning for something big.

The very idea of the Empty Throne is likely to be a plot devised to set the other rulers at ease. This is why, Imu is the most likely perpetrator behind forming the alliance. They need the alliance’s support to rule the world instead of the Great Kingdom. They are also trying to erase anything related to the Void Century, so no one would notice their existence.

