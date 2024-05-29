One Piece Chapter 1116 hints at the Straw Hats facing trouble from powerful enemies

Things are starting to go downhill for Luffy and his crew as One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers teases powerful enemies coming after the Straw Hats soon.

One Piece is currently at its peak as the manga continues to deliver one great chapter after another, revealing many mysteries of the world, including the Void Century and Joyboy’s history. The newest chapter also hints at a deeper connection between Imu and Lily.

Another major hint One Piece Chapter 1116 gives the readers is that trouble is brewing for the Straw Hats. In this chapter, York figures out where the broadcasting Den Den Mushi is as everyone is busy reeling from the shocking revelations Vegapunk’s message made.

Being the traitor that she is, York calls the Gorosei, meaning she’ll lead them to where the Den Den Mushi is. This will lead to the Gorosei finally putting a stop to Vegapunk’s broadcast. And the moment they succeed in doing that, they’ll go straight for the Straw Hats.

After the truth of the Ancient War is revealed, the World Government is beyond enraged and don’t plan on letting anybody get out of the island alive. The Straw Hats have already been fighting them, with Luffy failing to do serious damage to Ju Peter and Warcury even with the help of Dorry and Broggy.

Sanji has also had an altercation with Nusjuro, who just might be the strongest swordsman in One Piece, as he tried to kill Bonney. Nami’s group has also faced Saturn while Mars was busy looking for the Den Den Mushi. But when they find and eventually destroy it, all their attention will be on making sure not to let the Straw Hats flee the island with Bonney and Kuma.

However, we can also safely say that no matter how much trouble they are in, the Straw Hats will find a way out. The upcoming Elbaf Arc has already been teased, meaning the Egghead Arc is about to end soon. Judging by the way things are going, the ongoing arc will be over soon and it’ll end with the Straw Hats fleeing the futuristic island.

However, readers will have to wait a bit more as One Piece will go on another hiatus after Chapter 1116 releases on June 2, 2024.

