Some readers have found a “plot hole” regarding Roger in One Piece Chapter 1120, but many are pointing out the logic behind it.

One Piece introduced the King of Pirates as Gold Roger at the beginning and fans believed it for years. That’s until Dr. Kureha revealed his real name as Gol D. Roger, marking him as a member of the mysterious D clan.

However, the world, save for a few, was still unaware of Roger’s true identity. So, it’s understandable why people were shocked to find out his real name through Vegapunk’s message in Chapter 1120. For them, the former King of Pirates being a part of the infamous D clan is new and unexpected information.

Article continues after ad

Since then, the chapter has caused a major debate in the fandom. Some fans are pointing out people in One Piece had no reason not to know Roger being a D since his real name was written on his ship’s sail. So, this Chapter 1120 scene can be nothing but a plot hole or detail missed by Eiichiro Oda.

Article continues after ad

While this is a valid point, the story has explained it many times before. Kureha, and later characters like Rayleigh and Whitebeard all revealed why the world knew Roger as Gold Roger. It’s because the World Government wanted to hide his true identity from the public.

Article continues after ad

The organization publicized him as Gold Roger so as not to alarm the general population about how a D had turned the system upside down. They feared the influence this information would have and printed bounty posters for Gold Roger instead.

That’s how the world came to know him by his false name. As for those who’d seen his ship, the number is pretty insignificant compared to the World Government’s reach. Besides, among them, many must’ve died in the following years and many might’ve chosen to believe the government instead of a pirate.

Article continues after ad

So, people’s shock in Chapter 1120 makes complete sense, as many fans pointed out. One wrote on X/Twitter, “A random man on a random island has little to no chance of seeing Roger’s ship in his whole life but damn everyone in the world will see that wanted poster with GOLD written on it.”

Article continues after ad

Another joined, “More people are going to see his bounty poster which the government altered to remove the D than his own ship. Kureha literally points out that the name people know him by is different from what it actually was.”

Article continues after ad

A third commented, “There are millions of islands in One Piece. Propaganda will overcome this no matter how many islands Roger went to. That is the power of a global spanning dictatorship.”

The rest of the truth about Roger and the Void Century will be revealed in eventually. Until then, check out One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers and how Luffy’s quest is more important than we thought.