One Piece Chapter 1121 debunks long-held belief about story’s ending

Everyone believed One Piece would end when Luffy found the titular treasure, but Chapter 1121 indicates there will be more after it.

One Piece follows Luffy’s journey to obtain the eponymous grand treasure and become the King of Pirates. He’s been screaming his goal since the beginning. So, it’s no wonder fans think finding the treasure will mean the story’s end.

However, that’s not the case. In Chapter 1121, Vegapunk’s message reveals the one to find the One Piece will decide the fate of the world – meaning, finding the treasure will begin the story’s climax but won’t be the ending.

Article continues after ad

The scientist’s broadcast also indicates when someone finds the treasure, it’ll lead to many crucial events. And judging by some of the other information revealed in the Egghead Arc, it could mean the final war would begin only after someone finds the One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Another long-held belief is that Luffy will be the one to find the treasure at the story’s end. Chapter 1121 proves this theory wrong, too. In his message, Vegapunk reveals there’s no certainty as to who’ll get the grand treasure.

Article continues after ad

At this point, there are a lot of characters vying for the unknown treasure, including Shanks, Blackbeard, and the Cross Guild, not to mention our protagonist. And any one of them (or someone else) can get their hands on the One Piece.

Vegapunk also reveals obtaining the treasure will lead to them learning the truth of the world. And it could be the one Joyboy wanted (aka Luffy) or someone else. And that person will decide what’ll happen to the world.

Article continues after ad

So, we can expect Shanks or Blackbeard – as they have the highest possibility – to find the One Piece first and then start a war against Luffy and his fleet. There’s no certainty at this point, but it’s an interesting – and now plausible – theory.

Article continues after ad

For more on the pirate world, check out our explainer on the Void Century. You can also find out how Luffy’s quest is more important that we thought and which mysterious Shanks-related character is teased in Chapter 1121.