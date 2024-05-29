One Piece Chapter 1116: Popular character facing fraud allegations has fans split

One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers spark new controversy as fans are split over a popular character facing fraud allegations – but are those allegations valid?

One Piece manga is currently featuring the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga. Vegapunk is revealing the truth of the world in his broadcast. The series is finally unraveling all the major secrets in the Final Saga, but this one is more shocking than anything. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

He starts by predicting that the world will sink due to man-made weapons. Vegapunk then shares the tale of Joyboy and the secrets of the Void Century. Joyboy, a young man from the ancient kingdom, fought against the 20 nations in the Great War.

The war was triggered due to opposing ideologies, and it is still ongoing. One Piece Chapter 1116 reveals more secrets as Vegapunk talks about Roger Pirates. They’re the only ones in over 800 years who uncovered the full truth of the Void Century.

However, they didn’t act much, even after knowing the truth. This is because they knew about the prophecy that Joyboy would return and Poseidon would be born again. Luffy will take center stage in the upcoming war. Roger and crew were supposed to pave the path for him, and they did that brilliantly.

However, some fans are unhappy with Roger Pirates doing nothing against the World Government even after finding the truth. This has fans split over two sides, as the debate started as soon as the spoilers arrived.

“So the same people that were crying out because people slandered Roger were laughing at Dragon/Mihawk ‘fraud’ memes. The irony in all of this,” shared one fan.

Another fan states: “Let’s be real, if Roger is on ‘fraud watch,’ then Whitebeard too because Roger already told him everything and WB did nothing.”

One Piece Chapter 1116 also features Rayleigh thinking about Roger while saying he and Vegapunk are young, so they shouldn’t ruin the fun of young people. The series will delve deeper into the Roger Pirates and the reason behind their actions.

