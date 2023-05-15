One Piece: The abilities of Blackbeard’s devil fruits explained

Marshall D. Teach, commonly known as Blackbeard, is one of the primary antagonists in the series. Blackbeard’s devil fruits are both considered among the strongest One Piece, but there’s plenty more to learn about its powers and abilities.

In the world of One Piece, the main sources of power in the world are Haki or devil fruit. While Haki is achieved by vigorous training, the power of a devil fruit can be easily acquired by consuming it. Each devil fruit has unique powers; anyone can only consume one of them in their entire lifetime.

If a living being were to consume two of them, they would instantly die. However, for unknown reasons, Blackbeard is the only character with the powers of two devil fruits.

Blackbeard’s devil fruits are both Logia and Paramecia-type, but they are strong enough to destroy entire islands. Here are the details of Blackbeard’s devil fruits and the techniques they grant to their user.

Blackbeard’s devil fruits are Yami Yami no Mi and Gura Gura no Mi

The Yami Yami no Mi is a Logia-type devil fruit that allows the user to produce and control darkness at a whim.

This devil fruit’s first and foremost strength is its ability to manage darkness and its unique feature of gravity. The darkness is visually depicted by a black smoke-like substance spreading out from the user’s body.

The user can absorb physical substances and attacks of all kinds by sucking them into the darkness. This ability can also be used to irresistibly draw the opponent to them, regardless of their present status.

On the other hand, Gura Gura no Mi is a Paramecia-type devil fruit that grants the ability to create vibrations, or “quakes.”

Edward Newgate, commonly known as Whitebeard, was the previous bearer of this power. Blackbeard took this power upon Whitebeard’s death during the “Marineford Arc.”

This fruit is capable of destroying the world, and it is the strongest Devil Fruit within the Paramecia class, with powers stronger than most Logia-type.

The techniques of Yami Yami no Mi

Blackbeard’s devil fruits aren’t his only source of power. He defeated one of the division commanders of Whitebeard Pirates without having any devil fruit. Blackbeard killed Thatch to steal this devil fruit.

The “Black Hole” technique allows Blackbeard to cover the darkness over a large area and swallow up anything he chooses. His targets get subjected to a large amount of gravity and crushed.

“Liberation” is an extension of Black Hole, where Blackbeard expells all of the destroyed remains swallowed by his darkness. Kurouzu, which translates as “Dark Water,” is another strong technique in which Blackbeard uses the gravity strength of his darkness to draw them into his clutches.

The techniques of Gura Gura no Mi

Both of Blackbeard’s devil fruits have entirely different techniques. Blackbeard has all of Whitebeard’s techniques in addition to his Yami Yami no Mi powers, but he lacks Whitebeard’s mastery of the fruit.

In the anime, he uses Whitebeard’s technique, “Gurash,” which literally means “Quake Break.” To use this technique, Blackbeard slams his fist into the air, cracking it and causing shock waves. This is similar to Whitebeard’s “Gekishin” technique, except that Blackbeard utilised it from a vast distance against several foes.

