One Piece: The Ten Titanic Captains of Blackbeard Pirates explained

As a Yonko, Blackbeard has one of the strongest pirate crews in One Piece, comprising the Ten Titanic Captains. Each of them is strong enough to take the entire pirate crew by themselves.

The Blackbeard Pirates, led by Admiral Marshall D. Teach, is an extremely infamous pirate fleet that serves as one of the main antagonist groups of the series.

Blackbeard is obsessed with the power of Devil Fruits, to the point where his entire crew has eaten one and is constantly looking for more to steal.

The crew has Ten Titanic Captains, each leading a ship and division of their own. These Captains have special devil fruit abilities and are recruited from several different places, some even from Impel Down. Here’s a list of the Ten Titanic Captains of Blackbeard Pirates.

Jesus Burgess – Captain of the First Ship

Jesus Burgess is the crew’s helmsman and a wrestling champion. He is recognized as an undefeatable fighter, even in islands such as Dressrosa.

Sometime after the “Dressrosa Saga,” he consumed the Strong-Strong Fruit. It grants the user abnormal physical strength, such as lifting and throwing gigantic objects.

Shiryu of the Rain – Captain of the Second Ship

Shiryu is a former Head Jailer of Impel Down who was imprisoned on Level 6 death row for excessive violence and murders of prisoners. He was briefly released to assist Magellan in quelling the prison riot provoked by the arrival of Monkey D. Luffy and Marshall D. Teach in Impel Down.

However, he decided to go against orders and instead helped the Blackbeard Pirates, eventually deciding to join them. As one of the Ten Titanic Captains, Shiryu ate the Clear-Clear Fruit, which the Blackbeard Pirates acquired by killing Absalom.

Van Augur – Captain of the Third Ship

Nicknamed “Supersonic,” Van Augur is the sniper of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of its founding members. Following the time skip, he became one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the crew and achieved considerable authority in the crew as captain of its third ship.

He also consumed the Warp-Warp Fruit that allows him to teleport himself and others from place to place. As a sniper, he has demonstrated great precision and skill in his marksmanship, resulting from his powerful eyesight.

Avalo Pizarro – Captain of the Fourth Ship

Also known as the “Corrupt King,” Avalo Pizarro was one of the death row criminals in Level 6 of Impel Down. He was once a king of a small North Blue, but his atrocious crimes resulted in him being erased from history. Avalo was dethroned and captured by the Marines before Blackbeard freed him and had him join his crew.

He has the power of the Isle-Isle Fruit, which allows him to assimilate his body into the island itself. Once assimilated, he has absolute control over the natural environment and artificial structures.

Laffitte – Captain of the Fifth Ship

Nicknamed “Demon Sheriff,” Laffitte is the navigator, chief of staff, and one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates. He is a former West Blue policeman who was exiled for his countless acts of brutality. He is exceptionally proficient at infiltration.

When he travelled to Mary Geoise, he successfully avoided all of the World Government’s security defences. Though the name of his devil fruit has yet to be revealed, it grants him the powers of manifesting a pair of wings that allows him to fly.

Catarina Devon – Captain of the Sixth Ship

Also known as the “Crescent Moon Hunter,” Catarina Devon is the worst female criminal in history, infamous for collecting the severed heads of countless beautiful women. She has the power of a Mythical Zoan-type, Dog-Dog Fruit Model: Nine-Tailed Fox that allows her to transform into a nine-tailed fox.

She can also create clones of herself and shapeshift. When the Blackbeard Pirates arrived at Impel Down, on their captain’s instructions, Devon fought to the death with the inmates of her cell and was successful, earning her freedom and recruitment into the crew.

Sanjuan Wolf – Captain of the Seventh Ship

Known as “Colossal Battleship,” Sanjuan Wolf is the largest giant in history. This is thanks to his devil fruit Huge-Huge Fruit allows him to increase his size. He is slightly taller than 180 m, making him even bigger than Oars.

He was one of the death row prisoners of Level 6 of Impel Down until the Blackbeard Pirates recruited him. Emporio Ivankov referred to him as the most dangerous criminal of Impel Down. Though the full extent of his crimes is unknown, they are atrocious enough to have Sanjuan removed from history.

Vasco Shot – Captain of the Eighth Ship

Also known as “Heavy Drinker,” Vasco Shot is one of the Ten Titanic Captains of Blackbeard Pirates. He is also one of the death row criminals of Impel Down’s Level 6. Vasco Shot has the powers of the Glug-Glug Fruit, a Paramecia-type devil fruit with alcohol-based powers that are currently unknown.

He has impressive endurance, displayed when he took a quake shockwave from Whitebeard and thereafter one of the energy shockwaves from Sengoku’s Daibutsu Form, and seemingly recovered each time swiftly.

Doc Q – Captain of the Ninth Ship

Doc Q, also known as “Death God”, is the doctor and one of the Ten Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates. He has a sick body and needs his horse, Stronger (who is just as sick as he is), to move around and fight. Despite being sickly, the duo is extremely powerful and has perfect teamwork and coordination.

Doc Q has the powers of the Sick-Sick Fruit that allow him to create diseases that can hinder an opponent. The diseases can take many forms; one of them is turning males into females, which he used against Trafalgar Law. These diseases can also be contagious, allowing them to spread among a group of enemies.

Kuzan – Captain of the Tenth Ship

Better known as his former Marine Admiral alias “Aokiji,” Kuzan joined the Blackbeard Pirates and became one of the Ten Titanic Captains after losing his 10-day-long fight against Sakazuki. Kuzan was chosen as Sengoku’s successor but decided to quit the Navy after being defeated by Sakazuki.

Despite his loss, he is easily one of the strongest crew members. Furthermore, his intel on the Marines makes him an asset to Blackbeard. He has the power of the Ice-Ice Fruit, a terrifying, powerful Logia-Type that allows him to freeze everything within his vicinity. He can not only manifest ice but control it as he sees fit.

