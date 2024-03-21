One Piece Chapter 1111: Luffy confirms secret behind Gorosei’s powers

One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers confirm that Luffy has figured out the secret behind the Gorosei’s powers – and it’s unlike anything the series has ever shown.

One Piece manga has shocked the entire fandom with the monstrous forms of Gorosei in an iconic double-spread panel. The Five Elders Planets make their way to Egghead as they desperately attempt to stop Vegapunk’s global broadcast.

Initially, they must’ve thought only Saturn was enough to handle the criminals on Egghead. However, the situation has changed, and they’re all taking action together. One Piece finally reveals Gorosei’s powers in the Egghead arc, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen.

Their monstrous forms and Saturn’s regenerative powers are beyond the capabilities of any devil fruit. However, in One Piece Chapter 1111, Luffy fights the world’s highest authority and determines the secret behind Gorosei’s powers. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming chapter!

One Piece Chapter 1111 confirms Gorosei’s powers through Luffy

According to One Piece Chapter 1111 spoilers, Luffy determines Gorosei must be immortal since no attack works against them.

We have already seen Saturn’s powers. Apart from his monstrous form, he has regenerative powers that he can regrow his arm in an instant. The series currently has three healing-type devil fruits: Heal-Heal Fruit, Op-Op Fruit, and Bird-Bird Fruit. Model: Phoenix, a Mythical Zoan type.

However, none of these three fruits even compare to what Saturn is capable of. Additionally, no matter what attacks Luffy throws at him, he remains unscathed. Just as we expected, the rest of the Gorosei have the same abilities.

Although the only plausible reason behind Gorosei’s powers in One Piece should be devil fruits, we have reason to believe that it’s something else entirely. In One Piece Chapter 1111, Luffy, Dory, and Brogy fight all the Gorosei except Mars, who’s on his way to Labophase to stop the broadcast.

It’s no surprise that despite the trio throwing their most powerful attacks towards the elders, they don’t even get a scratch. Luffy quickly determines that they must be immortal. On the other hand, Dory and Brogy, who have been around for over a century and seen many places in the world are equally puzzled. They confirm that they haven’t heard of any race that can do that.

