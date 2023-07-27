Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoilers: The second round of the battle begins

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will feature the second round of the battle of the strongest. Here are the release date and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen recently released an action-packed chapter that keeps readers on edge. The battle was almost over, with fans’ beloved Gojo reaching his limit first. He gets on his knees, earning the mockery of Sukuna.

The King of Curses appears unscathed as he lets Megumi’s soul take the hit for him. Things look bleak as the strongest sorcerer alive damages his brain from using Reversed Cursed Technique several times. He uses it five times, while Sukuna only uses it four times.

However, just as Sukuna is about to finish Gojo off, his domain collapses instantly. This time, it’s Gojo’s turn to mock him. He says he will keep showing off since his students are watching him. Delve deeper to find out about the release date and possible spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231.

Since there won’t be any break next week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 is expected to release on August 6, 2023 at 12am JST.

The chapter will be available across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoiler speculation – What to expect?

The upcoming chapter will feature the second round of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Considering Gojo’s confidence, it’s highly likely that he still has some tricks up his sleeve. The chapter will likely begin with Gojo having the upper hand while Sukuna tries to counterattack him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 will probably not show Megumi again. We only get a brief glimpse of him, and that only explains that he is still in despair. Furthermore, since Sukuna has already used his trump card Mahoraga, he won’t use it again anytime soon. This is all we know about the upcoming chapter. We will update this space once we have more information about it.

