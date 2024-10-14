One Piece announces another break after Chapter 1130, but not for long

One Piece manga has just commenced a new arc, but it will go on a brief hiatus after Chapter 1130.

The Land of the Gods Arc is the second arc of the Final Saga in One Piece. The arc introduces a new villain, “Sun God,” the ruler of the Land of the Gods. However, Chapter 1129 reveals that the mysterious “Sun God” is a pirate named Road, the navigator of the New Giant Pirates led by Hajrudin.

Road left Hajrudin’s crew after the latter decided to join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. As the crew begins a new adventure, One Piece manga announces a two-week hiatus after Chapter 1130. Compared to the anime show, which will be on break till April 2025, the manga break is very short.

After making the announcement, One Piece leaker shares in another post, “Oda is taking a two-week break to recharge and gather new ideas for the manga.”

While fans will surely miss their favorite series, they are supportive of Oda’s decision since the author also needs his rest. One fan writes, “One Piece teams can take as much time as they need in the anime and manga to polish this to perfection.”

“After delivering a top three to five arcs in One Piece and one of the best in current shonen, it is deserved. Egghead Island was magnificent, can’t wait for the rest,” adds another.

A third one shares, “Taking a break is essential for creativity; I can’t wait to see the fresh ideas and inspiration that come from it!”

