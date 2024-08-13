One Piece: The most important characters in the Final Saga explained

Now that One Piece has entered its Final Saga, the most important players in the endgame have entered the spotlight.

The plot of One Piece’s Final Saga has been intricately constructed over the course of 27 years. After everything that has come to pass, the Straw Hat Pirates are now on their way to find all four Road Poneglyphs and sail to the legendary island of Laugh Tale.

The final stretch of their journey has already begun in the Egghead Arc. Following this, the crew will sail to Elbaf where the many mysteries of the Void Century will be revealed, some of which we already know through Vegapunk’s message.

Article continues after ad

Before the Egghead Arc reached its climax, it gave us a glimpse of the most important characters in the next part of the story. In One Piece Chapter 1121, we see the characters who’ll play the most significant role in the Final Saga.

Article continues after ad

Monkey D. Luffy

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Luffy’s inclusion in the list is pretty self-explanatory. He’s the protagonist, after all. Just like we’ve seen the new heights of his powers in the Egghead Arc, we’ll see more in the upcoming part of the story. The Elbaf Arc may finally reveal the full extent of his connection to Sun God Nika and Joyboy, with the rest of the story showing him fulfilling his destiny.

Article continues after ad

“Red Hair” Shanks

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

We knew from the get-go that Shanks would play a crucial role in the overall story, even though he appears very little in One Piece. He has a very close relationship with Luffy, being the one to give him his signature straw hat. We later learn his connection to Gol D. Roger and his identity as one of the Yonko. However, his motives are still a mystery.

Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard)

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

In the One Piece Final Saga, Luffy will have to face two of his biggest enemies: the World Government and Blackbeard. Initially a member of the Whitebeard Pirates, Blackbeard betrayed his old captain, gave Shanks his scars, caused Ace’s execution, and now has become one of the Yonko. He’s going for the titular treasure now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Buggy the Clown

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

When we first met Buggy, we had no idea he’d become such a prominent figure. While not the strongest (or the brightest), he’s somehow become a Yonko and commands the Cross Guild alongside Mihawk and Crocodile. Like most of the other big players, he’s also going after the One Piece in the Final Saga.

Imu

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

The most mysterious character in One Piece, Imu is the secret ruler of the world. He sits on the Empty Throne on Mary Geoise and is hidden from everyone but the Gorosei (and those who accidentally found out). The Gorosei does everything he wants, even destroying an entire island. Since Imu is the head of the World Government, he’s the ultimate antagonist of One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Monkey D. Dragon

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Though Dragon hasn’t done (or appeared) a lot in One Piece, we’ve always known that he’s an important player in the game. As the head of the Revolutionary Army, he’s the World Government’s current biggest enemy. He also holds incredible political and manpower. We can expect him to play a crucial role in the final war once he’s reunited with Luffy.

Article continues after ad

Sakazuki (Akainu)

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

One of the most hated characters in One Piece, Sakazuki is the current Fleet Admiral of the Marines. He’s also the one who killed Ace during the Marineford War (we’re still not over that particular One Piece death). Believing in the motto of ‘absolute justice’, Sakazuki won’t stay still until he’s eradicated pirates from the world (at least that’s what he thinks). He’ll have to face Luffy in the Final Saga of One Piece.

Article continues after ad

Sabo

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

While Luffy couldn’t save Ace, he fortunately has another brother out there. Sabo is not just Luffy’s brother but also the second-in-command of the Revolutionary Army. He also wields Ace’s Mera Mera no Mi. While infiltrating the Reverie, Sabo stumbled upon King Cobra’s assassination and is currently one of the very few people who knows Imu’s existence.

Kuzan (Aokiji)

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Once a Marine Admiral, Kuzan changed sides after losing the position of Fleet Admiral to Sakazuki. Following this, he became a rogue and eventually a commander of the Blackbeard Pirates. In the Egghead Arc, he has a huge clash against his former mentor, Garp. Many believe Kuzan will betray Blackbeard in the Final Saga and aid Luffy and his team.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Koby

Eiichiro Oda/Toei Animation

Considered the ‘future of the Marines’ by Garp, Koby is the first friend Luffy made in One Piece. Even though their paths are opposite, Koby always respects Luffy and his pursuit of his dream. However, following Garp’s defeat in Hachinosu and Vegapunk’s worldwide broadcast, Koby is now determined to stop Luffy from reaching Laugh Tale.

Figarland Garling

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

One of the newly introduced characters, Figarland Garling is the Supreme Commander of the God’s Knight. As such, he holds incredible power, both politically and physically. What’s more, he’s also related to Uta, Shanks’ adopted daughter. This, coupled with the fact that he’s also a swordsman, has led fans to believe that he’s related to Shanks.

Article continues after ad

Unknown swordsman

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

This character comes out of nowhere. The last page of Chapter 1121 shows the important figures in the Final Saga of One Piece. While we see everyone else, only one person is left as a silhouette. All we know about this man is that he’s a swordsman and will play a crucial role in the future. We can expect the Final Saga to reveal his identity and connection with the rest of the characters.

Article continues after ad

The Egghead Arc has already passed its climax and is on its way to the Elbaf Arc, the second arc of the Final Saga. So, expect more exciting fights and intriguing reveals to come soon.

Article continues after ad

Learn more about the pirate world with our rankings of the best One Piece villains and the most powerful Devil Fruits. You can also know more about Bonney’s Devil Fruit.