One Piece: Luffy’s Straw Hat has another special meaning no one’s noticed

Luffy’s Straw Hat is legendary, but it also holds a special meaning for him that’s just been discovered by a One Piece fan.

In One Piece, Luffy’s Straw Hat was given to him by Red-Hair Shanks, binding them with a promise that they will only meet again he becomes a great pirate. Years later, it’s a promise Luffy cherishes.

For Luffy, the Straw Hat is a constant reminder of what he has to accomplish. Not only does he want to become the next Pirate King, but there’s an unknown dream that he wants to achieve after reaching Laughtale.

Article continues after ad

On Twitter/X, one fan revealed: “Not very useful trivia: Luffy always wears his hat when he is performing his duties as a captain.”

They added: “The captain wears a straw hat!”

The Straw Hat has been passed down from Roger to Shanks, and Shanks to Luffy. All three of them are incredible in their own right. While Roger went down in history as the first Pirate King, Shanks became a Yonko a few years back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, Luffy and Shanks share the same title as Emperors of the Sea. Despite all he’s achieved, Luffy is still as goofy and light-hearted as ever. However, there are moments when he has to make choices befitting of a captain. This is when Luffy makes sure that he’s wearing the hat.

One fan added: “I was impressed by the scene where he puts his hat down in the scene ‘Pirate Straw Hat Luffy is taking a break for a bit,’ but there were several elements that connected the previous and subsequent scenes! It’s amazing!”

Article continues after ad

Another posted: “This is why our captain is the best! Now that you mention it, he’s a lovable captain! I love that about him!”

“He is ‘Straw Hat Luffy’ of the “Straw Hat Crew”, but I was touched by how Luffy expressed that whether intentionally or unconsciously,” a third fan wrote.

Now that the Egghead arc in the manga is over, check out what’s to expect in the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.

Article continues after ad