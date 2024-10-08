One Piece Chapter 1129 reveals the identity of “fake” Sun God

The ongoing arc of One Piece introduces another Sun God, who turns out to be a fake, so here’s what happens in Chapter 1129.

The ongoing arc of One Piece, the Land of Gods commenced in Chapter 1126 and takes the Straw Hats to an unknown place. However, only six members (Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper) are missing while the rest of the crew is with Bonney, Lilith, and the Giants.

The place is massive, filled with giant insects and unknown dangers. The crew wakes up in Viking outfits as they round up and put their brains together to understand their situation, before being introduced to a mysterious Sun God.

However, Chapter 1129 spoilers confirm that the one pretending to be a Sun God is Road. He is a giant from Elbaf who served as the navigator of the New Giant Warrior Pirates led by Hajrudin. Hajrudin was introduced in the Dressosa Saga.

He was one of the competitors at the Corrida Colosseum fighting for the Mera Mera no Mi. After owing his life to Luffy, Hajrudin joins the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, much to Road’s disapproval. It’s possible that Road left the crew after that and pretended to be the Sun God, but we don’t know for certain just yet.

Fans are naturally confused over this character’s actions as one of them writes, “Refuses to join the Grand Fleet, kidnaps half of SH crew, pretends to be the Sun God. WTF is his problem?!”

“This is why Oda is the Goat. Blud Already Puts some of the most important things in content which he makes relevant Later,” shares another.

“Yeah, these spoilers are crazy! The Sun God reveal is blowing my mind, and Luffy with Gear 4 always delivers. Next week can’t come soon enough,” a third one chimes in.

