My Hero Academia Chapter 428 teases Toga’s death

Toga’s fate after the war has remained a mystery for a long time, but My Hero Academia Chapter 428 has finally hinted at her death.

So close to its ending, My Hero Academia is giving every major character closure – even the villains. So far we’ve seen All For One and Shigaraki die, followed by the confirmation of Dabi’s near-death status. We even see Spinner in the epilogue.

However, we have no clue as to what happened to Himiko Toga. She’s one of the main antagonists of the story and serves as the personal obstacle for Ochako Uraraka. Despite her importance (or maybe because of it), her fate is kept a mystery.

Article continues after ad

But since there are three more chapters left, we’re bound to find out sooner or later. My Hero Academia Chapter 428 takes the first step in this and suggests Toga didn’t survive the war.

The last time we saw Toga, she just finished her fight against Ochako. Despite awakening her Quirk and stopping the Twice army, the young hero lost a lot of blood and almost passed out. However, her effort at understanding and stopping Toga paid off in the end.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To save Ochako’s life, Toga transfused her blood to the aspiring hero. Though we don’t know to what extent, Ochako survived her blood loss. After that, we don’t hear anything about Toga’s status anymore. Many theorized she might’ve been imprisoned while some believed she was dead.

The latter theory seems to be coming true, judging by the subtle clues in My Hero Academia Chapter 428. In the chapter, we get a deeper look into Ochako’s inner turmoil after she couldn’t save Toga. Despite being surrounded by friends, she constantly remembers Toga and her sacrifice.

Article continues after ad

Ochako’s pain is a big enough clue to Toga’s death. This, paired with her serious injuries and the way she was last seen, cements this theory more. Maybe in the next chapter, we’ll get a proper confirmation of her tragic fate.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will be released on July 21, 2024. For more, find out which love confession fans are hoping for and the major character deaths in the manga.