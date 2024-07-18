My Hero Academia Chapter 428 has fans hoping for the long-anticipated love confession between Deku and Ochako in the next chapter.

With three more chapters left before it ends, My Hero Academia is wrapping up every loose thread. The previous epilogue chapters already confirmed Shigaraki’s fate and concluded the Todoroki family storyline.

Chapter 428 focuses on Ochako and her inner turmoil following the war. The epilogue chapters have already hinted at her silent agony and how she’s been putting up a front, and the new chapter explores that in further detail.

Throughout the chapter, Ochako is always seen with a fake smile – and while most haven’t noticed, Deku certainly has. So, when she leaves the dorm and stops answering texts, he sets out to look for her.

In the end, he finally finds her on the hill they visited in Chapter 342. Unable to suppress her emotions anymore, Ochako comes to the hill and breaks down in tears as she remembers Toga and how nobody knows about her sacrifice.

While it’s a gut-wrenching scene, fans have noticed how Deku uses Full Cowling to reach her. Given he doesn’t have One For All anymore, only its ember, this proves how important Ochako is to him and the lengths he’s willing to go for her.

Deku’s arrival at the scene also has fans hoping for a conclusion to their long-winded romance. My Hero Academia has already established Ochako’s feelings for Deku, but we still don’t know if the feelings are mutual.

However, there’s been plenty of clues in the story to suggest they’ll be a couple at the end of the series. And since we don’t have many chapters left, it’s time to finally wrap up the IzuOcha (Izuku and Ochako) plotline, especially after Chapter 428.

“Deku is gonna help her feel better and confess his feelings!” commented one X/Twitter user, with another joining, “IzuOcha confession next chapter!”

“And people are forgetting it’s nighttime as well. Seeing the buildings in the back with the lights on. This moment is set up,” added a third.

“They’re at the IzuOcha hill! I repeat they’re at the IzuOcha hill. Confession next chapter,” tweeted a fourth.

Catch My Hero Academia Chapter 428 on July 21, 2024, on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Until then, check out our guides on the major character deaths and the best Quirks stolen by All For One. You can also find out if Dabi is dead.