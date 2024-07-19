My Hero Academia Chapter 428 ends on a major cliffhanger & fans are angry

Cliffhangers can be frustrating, but the ending of My Hero Academia Chapter 428 has fans particularly angry.

My Hero Academia has been hinting at Ochako’s mental agony since the start of the epilogue. The first time she appears after the war, she’s seen silently melancholic in Chapter 424. It’s hinted again in Chapter 425 during her encounter with Deku.

After leaving little crumbs for fans, Chapter 428 finally delves deeper into her mental state. The emotional chapter, titled ‘A Girl Who Loves Smiles’, shows how her fight against Toga has affected her.

Article continues after ad

Despite Toga being a notorious criminal, Ochako recognized the sad and ostracized girl inside her. And with immense patience and determination, she empathized with her and fought to stop her rampage. Though it was a long road for the girls, Ochako’s understanding finally paid off.

Toga sacrificed herself for the young hero during the war. And although her death hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s been heavily teased in My Hero Academia Chapter 428. Ochako can’t get over this fact and also how no one but her knows about Toga’s sacrifice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After faking smiles since she woke up after the war, Ochako finally breaks down on a hill alone. However, Deku soon finds her. This is where the chapter ends, frustrating readers – especially since they were expecting an emotional scene and possibly a long-due love confession between the pair.

“TF YOU MEAN IT ENDS THERE???!!!” commented one user on X/Twitter, and another joined, “We don’t have enough chapters left to be doing these cliffhangers bro.”

Article continues after ad

“What? How can the chapter end here? There has to be more to this. Deku, this is your time to shine to hug and kiss Ochako to comfort her. She comforted you previously, so repay the favor,” a third wrote.

“I’ve been waiting years for this and a f**king cliffhanger, Hori, when I catch you,” a fourth added.

Though fans are irritated by the cliffhanger now, they may get over it when the next chapter comes. Chapter 429 is the penultimate chapter of the manga, and it’ll undoubtedly feature many significant scenes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will be officially out on July 21, 2024. For more on the superhero manga, check out our guides on the major character deaths and the best Quirks stolen by All For One. You can also find out if Dabi is dead.