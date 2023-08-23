My Hero Academia Chapter 398 spoilers tease flashback with young Toshinori

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 will be released soon, and we have already received early spoilers. Here, we have revealed the significant events that will unfold in the upcoming chapter.

The ongoing fight between All Might and AFO is getting fierce with each chapter. The conflict that seemed easy for AFO has gotten a lot more interesting because of All Might’s sheer will.

If All Might was in his absolute prime, he would have ended this fight a lot more quickly. However, Izuku’s teacher has lost most of his powers, and that’s the primary reason why AFO was able to create this much problem for the heroes and the world.

That being said, All Might has now finally stepped up with all the power he has left to stop AFO once and for all.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 spoilers tease All Might’s past

Titled ‘Toshinori Yagi Rising Origin,’ My Hero Academia‘s chapter 398 clearly hints that Toshinori will play a pivotal part in the upcoming chapter.

The chapter will begin with a flashback where we will be able to see a young Toshinori who is intrigued to become Nana’s follower. Returning to the present, the next panel will show something coming out of All Might’s car passing through AFO’s body. The item will inject acid into the villain’s body.

All Might will be seen making fun of AFO by saying that you said that I’m garbage to you but see who is decaying now. The other panel takes us again to the flashback where Toshinori is trying to convince Nana to accept him, but the latter is refusing, saying that he doesn’t have any quirk, so she is not willing to accept him as her disciple.

Toshinori says that he had lost his family, and so did Nana, but the latter says that she is not interested in helping him with his revenge. However, she gets surprised when Toshinori tells her about his real goal, which is, of course, not taking revenge. He reveals that he wants to create a peaceful world in which everyone can live freely.

Toshinori continues by saying that no matter how much you try to rebuild after the damage, people will still face loss and sorrow. Nana asks him that he does not even have any quirk, so how can he think of protecting others? Toshinori calmly responds that everyone is busy with their own things, so he wants to do it for others.

After that, we again return to the present time, where AFO and All Might reach the Tatooin Station. The scene resembles that of the manga’s first chapter. The duo will get involved in a fierce battle in which All Might will get severe injuries.

Lying on the top of a building, All Might recalls the time when Deku asked him if he could become a hero. After remembering the past for a bit, AM gets up and sees AFO’s arrival at the location. The villain looks younger than before.

It will be revealed that to prevent the acid’s effect on his body, AFO uses his quirks, harming himself even more. Seeing his condition, All Might will start mocking him. All Might will then instruct Hercules to send the gauntlets, robotic crows, and doctor ock’s metal tentacles. The quirkless hero will then activate these to improve his mobility.

