My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers: AFO seems confident about his victory

The Obon festivities are over, and we have received spoilers for My Hero Academia’s chapter 397, with the manga returning after a brief hiatus. Here, we have discussed the early leaks that will help you figure out what you will be getting in the upcoming chapter.

In the previous chapter, All Might amazed everyone with his courage to fight AFO. No one believed in him, but he proved that he was worthy. Well, the battle is not over yet, and seeing the spoilers for the next chapter, we doubt if it will be done anytime soon.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 teases the ongoing battle

MHA 397 starts by showing All Might feeling guilty for beating a much younger man than himself. He then starts thinking that he can keep talking nonsense as AFO wants to steal One For All, and this desperation has filled him with loathing, and now, he will not think twice before harming the innocent ones.

All Might then starts to provoke the bad guy by saying that he doubts him being the demon lord as a person like himself who doesn’t have any quirk is able to fight the mighty villain. This makes AFO angry, and he releases six powers and creates an explosion. All Might is seen flying.

However, All Might remains unaffected as his armor is strong enough to protect himself against these attacks. He then starts thinking of more ways to trigger AFO. While Hercules notices and informs All Might that the armor’s hand is severely damaged, AM asks him to switch on the support mode. AFO finds out about All Might’s strategy, so he also starts talking nonsense about how AM was fighting; he says that he doesn’t even think of this as a fight.

AFO then says that all he has to do is to destroy the armor, and after that, All Might is nothing in front of him. He also calls AM garbage. All Might thinks of the time when Deku told him that plenty of pro heroes get defeated because they rely too much on support tools.

The chapter then ends with showing All For One, saying that he already knows he is going to win the fight, and hearing this, AM mocks him.

