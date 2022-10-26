Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 4 review: A divine tree for a divine episode

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Mob Psycho 100 begins its heightened storytelling as the main conflict of the season really gets into gear this episode.

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. Since this will be the anime’s final season, a lot is riding on these episodes to see if it will stick the landing and truly become one of the greats.

The series, which follows a kind-hearted but unconfident middle school boy with apocalyptic level psychic powers, is truly starting to dive into the conflict of the season, as well as the conflict within main character Mob.

Episode 4 really is great, and it hints at even greater things are to come. So without further ado, spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100!

The episode’s twist is blatant, but still super fun

The twist in this episode, that Dimple is the one posing as the founder of the Psycho Helmet cult, is pretty obvious, considering he stormed out last episode after an argument with Mob. But while it’s predicable who the villain is, and what his plans are – he states them outright – Mob Psycho still knows how to create tension, as we have yet to see just how far Dimple will go for power.

Snacks are brainwashing everyone in the city, causing them to devote their lives to the “Divine Tree” that Mob created and Dimple is residing in. Roots are appearing all over, sucking the life out from all the other plants in the city, and even damaging Toshiki Minegishi, which, along with Mob’s friends and family getting brainwashed, gives the episode a real sense of danger.

Mob Psycho 100 knows how to do danger

Mob Psycho creates its danger perfectly, in that it is almost always both ominous and fun. Those who are brainwashed are insidiously everywhere, but they’re also all seemingly friendly. It’s scary – and arguably somewhat confusing – when it’s revealed that Reigen has been brainwashed, but it’s hilarious watching Teruki continuously having to fight off the brainwashing.

The battle that Teru has with Dimple, while short, is just as fast and fun as Mob Psycho 100’s action always is, and it seems like we are going to get even more action in the next episode.

What’s also a mystery is how Dimple will attempt to battle Mob. He knows he can’t defeat the boy with psychic power alone, so will he undercut Mob’s confidence, like he tried to with a brainwashed Reigen? Or will he attempt to make Mob join him by bolstering his ego? This is what the episode seems to be hinting towards, especially with that ominous ending.

Either way, we can’t wait to find out.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 5 will premier on Crunchyroll on November 2.