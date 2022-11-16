Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6: A goodbye to Dimple

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6 brings a climactic and emotional conclusion to the battle between Mob and Dimple, though hopefully this isn’t the end.

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, especially when it gets into said action.

The series, which follows a kind-hearted but unconfident middle school boy with apocalyptic level psychic powers, begins this season by going back to its simple roots: Mob helping Reigen out at his Psychic business.

Episode 6 seems to be the ending for the battle between Mob, Dimple, and the Divine Tree, a moment that we’ve all been waiting for. So without further ado, spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100.

The action in this episode is divine

This episode is seemingly the culmination of the Divine Tree arc, and is mostly action, so let’s address the elephant in the room first: the fight animation is of course spectacular. The battle plays with angles, color, and speed, different power levels, and tactics, and it’s super enjoyable to watch. The fight is taken in and out of the Divine Tree, and the visuals are just insane as you watch God-Dimple take on multiple Mob recreations.

This episode even manages to build on last week’s action, not just in the sheer epic-ness of it, not even in how it has an emotional arc – that being Dimple and Mob making up – but the fight seems very impactful on the series as a whole, as it feels like the end of Dimple. For now, at least.

Mob Psycho 100 may damage your emotional psyche

Dimple has always been a interesting character, due to his sometimes antagonistic relationship with Mob and nefarious schemes, despite often fighting on Mob’s side. This episode seems to be the culmination of his character arc, and it’s an incredibly emotional finish.

The scene where he protects Mob against the Divine Tree, even brainwashing Mob so that he’ll walk home and leave Dimple behind, is both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time, as you really begin to feel the danger that Dimple is in danger that Mob cannot save him from.

In his God form, Dimple should look silly when talking so seriously, but the show is sincere enough that it never undercuts the emotions by addressing his appearance. And the final conclusion to the arc, where Mob cries while watching a giant broccoli fly into the sky, sounds ridiculous on paper, but in execution it is clearly one of the most impactful moments of the series so far.

However, we don’t see Dimple die explicitly, and the same goes for the Divine Tree, so there’s a chance that both of them could be back. Let’s hope that’s the case for the former, as Dimple will surprisingly be sorely missed.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 7 will premiere on Crunchyroll on November 16.