Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 10: The big battle begins

Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its penultimate climax, and it’s already kicked off with a lot of sinister – and excellent – action.

Mob Psycho 100 is reaching its endgame, at long last. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s hard to imagine it ending, despite us reaching the penultimate few episodes.

The series is described by Crunchyroll as follows: “Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. ‘Mob,’ is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!”

Episode 10 is truly the beginning of the end, with plenty of jaw-dropping action to enjoy. But first, spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100.

Mob Psycho goes 100

This episode is a triumphant start to the show’s final arc, as it perfectly creates a sense of danger and doom, while also setting up how the show is going to resolve itself.

During the last few episodes of a show, old characters always seem to come back to join the fight. And this happens here, with old allies and old foes all popping up either largely or momentarily. Therefore, the question always was, what are they fighting that is so dangerous that they must all band together? Well, it’s actually Mob himself, who has gone berserk after getting hit by a car.

Mob’s powers have always been a source of concern as well as awe. While he could sometimes lose control, he always seemed to snap out of it regularly and quickly. But here, that’s not the case – he has seemingly become the show’s big baddie.

This feels like an interesting and inevitable direction for the show to turn, and considering that Mob has always easily defeated other espers pretty quickly, it’s a no-brainer that the tensest fight of the show would naturally be everyone trying to save themselves from Mob.

Mob Psycho better win best animation

Mob Psycho 100 has been famously snubbed in the past during anime awards for its stellar animation, but if this final season doesn’t get a nod, it will be a travesty.

You only need to look at the action to see why. The animation is large and bombastic, fast but never disorientating. There are some moments where the characters are stylized beyond recognition, but that’s all part of the show’s vibe.

Here, the main battle is Teru trying to slow a rampaging Mob down so that civilians can evacuate, and it’s a neat call-back to their very first showdown in Season 1. Poor Teru, the kid can never seem to catch a break in any fight, but it makes him all the more admirable as he tries to hold his own while appealing to Mob’s humanity.

The fight also draws upon a lot of the show’s ethos, that having esper powers doesn’t make you better than anyone else, just like how athletes or brainiacs aren’t inherently superior to other humans. There’s no doubt that the final fight will continue to be a discussion of the show’s themes and emotions, which makes for a great battle as it creates far greater stakes.

And now the stakes are only going to rise, as we see other espers join the fray, Reigen and other characters realising that Mob is behind the city’s destruction, and Tsubomi waiting in the park for Mob to meet her. Will he calm down in time to confess to her? We can’t wait to find out.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 11 will premiere on Crunchyroll on December 14.