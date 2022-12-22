Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 12 review: The truth unveiled

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 episode 12 marks the conclusion of the entire series, bringing to light multiple very frank truths.

Mob Psycho 100 has reached its endgame, at long last. The action-packed and marvelously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and it’s hard to imagine it ending, despite us reaching the penultimate few episodes.

Episode 12 reveals the true, unrepressed version of Mob, which occurs after Reigen confronts him with his heartfelt truths. But first, a spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100.

Mob Psycho 100 resolves Mob’s internal issues

Throughout the series, Mob has been shown as a shy adolescent boy who struggled with social boundaries and repression. Despite having incredible powers, rivaling that of literal gods within the canon, Mob lacked the confidence to properly confront the girl of his liking.

Article continues after ad

But in the last episode of the season, Mob’s determination seeps through, and his real, unrepressed self comes out. The entire struggle shown in the past couple of episodes, all the destruction he caused, was a byproduct of Mob conflict within himself. He attempted to kill off his psychic side, but his psychic side isn’t necessarily bad.

In fact, Mob himself states that his psychic side was the portion of him that fell in love with Tsugumi. It’s not until Reigen reveals his own lies, his real personality, that Mob himself learns to accept all of his own traits and characteristics.

Article continues after ad

This is a beautiful moment between mentor and student. Throughout the series, Reigen has been a great influence on Mob — albeit Reigen always had his own intent foremost in mind. As the series progressed, Reigen’s character progression was shown as well. He learned to genuinely care for Mob and his growth as a person.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite the stacks of lies, Mob still considers Reigen his mentor, and most importantly, a very dear friend.

Crunchyroll Reigen confesses his lies to Mob

Mob is rejected by Tsugumi

After all the weather hazards, the intense fights, and even heart-to-heart bro talks, Mob is swiftly rejected by Tsugumi. But rather than spiraling, Mob comes back to Reigan and sheds tears of sadness — a perfectly healthy response to such an incident.

Article continues after ad

These tears showcase Mob’s emotional state, which no longer represses his true self. Reigan puts a hand on his shoulder, and tells him he’ll be okay.

The story then flashes forward, and Mob seems more confident than ever. He’s still the same person without a doubt. He now puts himself out there, socializing, leading, and even continuing his pursuit of Tsugumi. Nothing seems extraordinary. That’s the beauty of taking care of mental health, it can seem like a massive step within self, but from the outside looking in, not that much really seems different.

Want more Mob Psycho Season 3 reviews? Check out our other episodic reviews below

Article continues after ad

Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Episode 9 | Episode 10 | Episode 11 | Episode 12