Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 7 review: A tele-path back to reality

After the epic emotional stint that was the last episode, Mob Psycho 100 brings things back to a simpler state this time around.

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, even when its episodes are more simple.

The series is described by Crunchyroll as follows: “Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!”

Episode 7 goes back to a simpler format after all the action and emotion of last episode, but it’s still just as entertaining as ever. So without further ado, spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100!

The Telepathy club is in trouble

This episode finds us amongst the Telepathy club, who are in a bit of a pickle. Now that the school year is nearing its end, and they haven’t actually done any research on telepathy, Tome Kurata decides to shut the club down. And in a desperate attempt to keep it open, the rest of club ask Mob to help them find some telepaths.

Now, the Telepathy club aren’t the most intriguing of characters, but they’re entertaining enough, and the fun animation helps keep in some comedy.

This plotline also allows a discussion of how psychic powers can feel isolating to a person, as we are introduced to a new telepath, who agrees to help the club. He does act snarky and stand-offish at first, which is grating, but the episode allows for a good little character arc for him. It may seem unwise to introduce a new character so late in the game, but it turns out that we actually saw him in the very first season, which the anime cleverly calls back to. And the way that Mob gives him advice shows just how far our protagonist has come.

Mob Psycho 100 is now on the hunt for UFOs

Telepaths and evil spirits might be enough for one anime, but not Mob Psycho 100, which is now seemingly diving into the world of UFOs. And judging by the recent events of the show, this harmless trip made by the Telepathy club to spot aliens is likely going to become something much bigger.

This plotline finally brings back Reigen, thank goodness. While the past few episodes have been great, it’s been hard not seeing our favorite con-man on our screens for so long. He’s just as funny as ever, even if he’s only prominent for a short time, popping up near the episode’s end.

But it seems like we’ll get a lot more of him next episode, and we certainly can’t wait for it.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 will premiere on Crunchyroll on November 23.