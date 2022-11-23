Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 review: The aliens are alright

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Mob Psycho 100 introduces extra-terrestrial life, but in classic fashion, subverts what we would expect into a light, humorous episode.

Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action-packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered be one of the greats, even when its episodes are more light-hearted.

The series is described by Crunchyroll as follows: “Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. “Mob,” is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!”

Episode 8 seems at first like it’s going to be an action-packed episode, however that expectation is subverted into something delightfully light-hearted. But first, spoiler warning for Mob Psycho 100!

Mob Psycho 100 takes us to space

Telepaths and evil spirits might be enough for one anime, but not Mob Psycho 100, which is now diving into the world of UFOs. And while we expected this would lead to a big, epic plotline, Mob Psycho 100 manages to subvert expectations once again, showing that, like Espers, aliens are just regular people, same as you and me.

The Telepathy Club manages to contact a UFO, and aliens invite them onto their ship. The aliens are hilariously designed, with big anime eyes that the actual anime characters are lacking in this series. The time they all spend together in space is wonderfully chill and wholesome, even when there’s a twist at the end.

See, one member of the Telepathy Club gets stranded on the alien ship. He is taken back to their home planet and loses track of time, and you wonder if this will result in a darker storyline later on. But even that gets quickly resolved, which only adds to the hilarity.

The characters are wonderfully connected

Surprisingly, the aliens are only really one small aspect of this plot. The main crux of the episode is the Telepathy Club all coming together one last time, and for the President of the Club to finally crack a smile. She does so when she sees how hard everyone has worked, and is the one to fully embrace the aliens in a hug. Mob Psycho 100 always makes time for friendships in between its action, which makes the series all the more special.

And of course, Reigen is finally back in full force this episode, thank goodness. While the past few episodes have been great, it’s been hard not seeing our favorite con-man on our screens for so long. He’s the chaperone for the Telepathy Club, and a pretty good one at that, showing how he’s a great mentor for Mob despite being such a chaotic character. He brings wisdom and heart to the episode, and the noise he makes when he gets sucked into the alien’s spaceship is probably one of the funniest moments of the series so far.

This episode is rather self-contained, so one can only wonder where the story is going to go next. But we can bet one thing: It’s going to be 100% awesome.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 will premiere on Crunchyroll on November 30.